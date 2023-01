Two Iowa hospitals will be able to recruit and train additional doctors thanks to a 2020 law championed by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center have received additional Medicare funds to cover nearly six additional graduate medical education (GME) residency positions made available under the 2020 law to support Iowa’s growing health care workforce needs.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO