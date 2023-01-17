Cindependent Film Festival Returning in September in New Venue, Memorial Hall

The Cindependent Film Festival is returning in 2023.

Cincinnati’s only multi-genre, multi-type film festival is returning for a third year this September. The Cindependent Film Festival is now accepting submissions for the event.

“Once again, we’ll be showcasing local movie-making talent along with bringing filmmakers from other cities to Cincinnati so we can both show off our incredible city and bring unique stories to people here that they’d never be able to see anywhere else,” festival organizers said in a press release.

Organizers say they’re looking for short films in any genre, including comedy, drama, sci-fi, horror, animation and documentary, as well as music videos and scripts.

“Our filmmakers have always delivered stunning tales through their work,” Cindependent Film Festival founder and executive director Allyson West said in the release. “Our festival – the crown jewel of our annual programming – allows Cindependent to identify and uplift stories from artists who are ready to share their perspective and creativity with the world.”

Those interested in submitting a film can find all the details on FilmFreeway .

The Cindependent Film Festival will be held at a new venue, Memorial Hall in Over-the-Rhine, on Sept. 29-30. Organizers say they're planning the events fans loved from the previous years, including unique film screenings, screenplay readings, workshops, after-parties and more.

Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. More information about Cindependent Film Festival: www.cindependentfilmfest.org .