Autoblog
2024 Toyota Tacoma caught testing again in new spy shots
Toyota's replacement for its midsize Tacoma truck was spotted testing in the wild again this week as we creep ever closer to its expected debut some time this year. Toyota's little pickup has gotten quite long in the tooth, so while it's hard to discern much new from what we're seeing here, any progress is good news in our books.
Autoblog
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray prices top out at $122,245 before options
GM Authority dug up the price list for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. As with the performance specs and base price we reported earlier, the trim walk stays in sight of the enthusiast special Z06, but the MSRP gap grows the further one climbs the six-figure ladder. The spec recap is: A 6.2-liter V8 powering the rear wheels with 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, and an e-motor turning the front wheels with 160 hp and 125 lb-ft. Combined output hits 655 hp, a tiny stable shy of the 670-hp Z06, combined torque around 595 lb-ft, at least 100 lb-ft more than the Z06. Instant torque, an E-Ray-specific tune for the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and four scrabbling tires mean the E-Ray beats the Z06 to 60 miles per hour by 0.1 second, doing the deed in 2.5 seconds. The E-Ray's quarter-mile takes 10.5 seconds at 130 mph, another 0.1-second improvement over the Z06.
Autoblog
Corolla GR and Civic Type R flippers get burned at auction
In a world of of outrageous dealer markups and rampant car flipping, people may finally be crying, "Uncle!" And not just with internet comments, but with their wallets. That's because two extremely desirable hot hatchbacks in short supply – the new Toyota GR Corolla and Honda Civic Type R – just went up for auction on Cars and Bids, and both of them fell short of the marked-up prices the sellers originally paid.
Autoblog
2023 Toyota RAV4 Review: Compact SUV veteran is still in the game
The variety of models and powertrains makes it hard to apply one rating to all, but this variety is also one of the reasons the otherwise well-rounded RAV4 is such a strong contender. Industry. 7.5. Pros: Something-for-everyone variants; strong fuel economy; available plug-in hybrid; reliability and resale value. Cons: Unrefined...
Autoblog
The used electric car market is starting to take off as prices slowly drop
The average cost of a new EV hit $61,448 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book — well over the $49,507 paid, on average, for a new internal-combustion engine vehicle. That's a problem for the automakers in the ever-urgent race for greater EV adoption. Prices are coming down, but...
Autoblog
Falling used car prices may signal upcoming relief for buyers
Used car prices have started to fall after experiencing a meteoric rise in the wake of the pandemic, according to a recent study. The price of the average used car fell by 2% in November 2022 and dropped again by 3% in December 2022, though some models bucked this trend.
Autoblog
Mazda hasn't completely ruled out launching a rotary-powered sports car
Mazda brought the rotary engine back with a whimper by using it as a range extender in the MX-30. Enthusiasts who would rather see it under a coupe's long hood aren't entirely out of luck, but the Japanese company clarified that a Wankel-powered sports car isn't in the cards. "Rotary...
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Rogue Review: Nothing's new for 2023 but that's just fine
Pros: Top-notch interior; easy-to-use tech; clever cargo options; smart ProPilot driver assist. Cons: No hybrid option; less engaging to drive than rivals; no sporty or outdoorsy variants. The 2023 Nissan Rogue follows on two years of successive (and successful) overhauls to Nissan’s small crossover. Redesigned entirely for 2021 and subjected...
Autoblog
2024 Hyundai Kona powertrains come into focus
The 2024 Hyundai Kona is significantly different from its predecessor, with its expanded size and Ioniq-inspired interior. But it seems to be pretty much the same under the hood. Hyundai revealed powertrain details specifically for the Korean-market Kona – and likely for the U.S.-market version – and all the internal-combustion engines are the same as what we've seen in the U.S. model.
Autoblog
Mazda CX-90 teased again in 'unboxing' video
The Mazda CX-90 will have its global debut at the end of the month. But that's not going to stop the carmaker from issuing relentless teasers building up to that point. We aren't treated to a full view of the upcoming rear-wheel-drive SUV, but there's far more here than we've seen from previous teasers.
Autoblog
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: One of our favorite EVs
As far as EVs go, the Ioniq 5 is easily one of our favorites. It looks stupendous, features great electric car tech, has tons of utility and is even pretty fun to drive. This tall hatchback rocks. Industry. 9. Pros: Futuristic styling with utilitarian design; lengthy range; rapid charging tech;...
Autoblog
General Motors reportedly considering small electric pickup
General Motors is considering adding a small entry-level model to its range of electric pickups, according to a recent report. The carmaker is currently showing a prototype to a select group of customers to gather feedback about the model before executives decide its fate. Industry trade journal Automotive News claims...
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA adds mild-hybrid and AMG 45 S models
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is being treated to a mid-life refresh, and while most of the changes are light touch, they’re going to add up to a more enticing small sedan. Exterior changes are subtle, but Mercedes adds a new three-pointed-star-studded front grille along with a revised front bumper....
Autoblog
Winnebago shows Ford Transit-based electric eRV2 prototype
Winnebago took another step toward launching a series-produced electric RV by unveiling a Ford Transit-based prototype called eRV2 at a trade show in Florida. The battery-powered home on wheels features an elegant interior, and it's allegedly headed for production. If the name rings a bell, it's likely because the eRV2...
Autoblog
No, I don't want to talk to my damn car
“Oh, you see, it’s totally fine that you can’t use the touchscreen like you’re used to anymore or that we’ve removed 27 buttons from the interior! You can just use our totally awesome voice controls!”. I’ve been hearing something roughly like that a lot recently while...
