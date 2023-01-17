ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar

Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the ​award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy