Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Trend to mend: cost of living crisis puts darning back in vogue
John Lewis says sewing shows and eco-awareness have pushed up haberdashery sales of thread, patches and even thimbles
SFGate
‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar
Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.
Comments / 0