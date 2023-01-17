ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Netflix Picks Up Sundance Midnight Movie ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook

Netflix has picked up rights in the U.S. and numerous international territories to “Run Rabbit Run,” the Sarah Snook-starring psychological horror/thriller that premieres Thursday night at Sundance. The streamer plans a 2023 release for the film, which shot in Australia. Snook plays a fertility doctor who firmly believes...
SFGate

‘That ’90s Show’ Updates a Familiar Formula, With Mixed Results: TV Review

There are a few quibbles one might make about “That ‘90s Show,” the first of which announces itself somewhat plainly. There’s little of the grain or texture of 1990s culture in the series’ first episodes: Indeed, protagonist Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) lives out an experience of teenagerdom not dissimilar to the one shared by her parents (Topher Grace and Laura Prepon) on Fox’s “That ‘70s Show.”
WISCONSIN STATE
SFGate

‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar

Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the ​award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar. Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary

Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
UTAH STATE
SFGate

The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Unveils 2023 Programming

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced plans Wednesday for 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres spanning a total of 43 countries throughout the 11-day event. “At a time where there’s a dwindling of movie theater attendance, the role of film festivals has never been more important,” said SBIFF...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood is the most surprising theme park in America

The first thing that surprises people about Dollywood is that, despite its name, there isn’t actually very much Dolly Parton in the theme park. Given her appearance and her outsize persona, it’s only fair to expect a lot of sequins and Dolly’s honeyed twang pouring out of every speaker. Heck, I wouldn’t even blame you if, not knowing anything about the Tennessee attraction, you expected to find a roller coaster where all the ride cars are fringed brassieres.
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’

Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Mac DeMarco on the Road to ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs,’ Quitting Nicotine and Why TikTok Is ‘Depressing’

When it was time to make a new record, Mac DeMarco stayed away from the studio. Instead, he hit the road, traveling solo from California to Canada to Chicago to Queens, New York. Along the way, he quit nicotine and made a stop at an enormous cabin in Utah, where he was “probably the only person for like 50 miles.” It was “terrifying,” he says, and he left after one night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy