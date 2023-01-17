Woman still missing a week after leaving Massachusetts home. ‘Come home, please’

Authorities are searching for a woman who they say is still missing one week after she was last seen walking away from a home in Massachusetts.

Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield was reported missing by her family Jan. 13 and hasn’t been seen since Jan. 10, according to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Tee is believed to have walked out of the home she shared with her boyfriend along the town’s Main Street on Jan. 10, CBS Boston reported. Her sister told reporters she often kept in contact with her family, and their mother became “suspicious” when they didn’t hear from her, according to the outlet.

“We’re really concerned ,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said during a Jan. 16 news conference, noting she is on foot outside and facing the elements.

Early said that while the investigation is still early, several interviews have been conducted, and it is not considered a crime scene investigation at this time.

“Just come home, please. You are loved, loved so much, more than you know,” Tee’s sister said in a public message for her, according to CBS Boston.

The office is asking the public for help by checking surveillance cameras, garages, barns and sheds.

A ground search will take place for Tee in Brookfield on Jan. 17, Early said.

Officials described Tee to be 5’6”, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen with a black winter coat and a hoodie, jeans and boots, according to the district attorney’s office.

The office asks anyone with information to contact Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326 or Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570.

Search continues for missing mom Ana Walshe. What we know about her disappearance

Body found in submerged car believed to be woman missing over a month, Oregon cops say

Woman called boyfriend, then vanished after another man took her phone, TN police say