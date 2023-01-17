Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win
Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Grabs apple in overtime loss
Palat logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken. Palat is slowly getting back into a groove after a long layoff for a groin injury. He has an assist in each of his last three games, but he hasn't scored a goal in seven contests since his return from a two-month absence. The 31-year-old winger is at six points, 20 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 30 hits through 13 appearances in his first season with the Devils.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
CBS Sports
NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February
We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday
Brown (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against Golden State. Brown was able to fully practice Wednesday, but he's still considered a question mark for Thursday's contest due to right adductor tightness, which has sidelined him for three straight games. He was initially expected to miss about a week, so he appears to be on track with his rehab and should return soon. Before his absence, Brown posted a season-high 41 points (15-21 FG) in a win over New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Plans to play through pain
Ojulari (quadriceps) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but he said he plans to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Ojulari has been limited during back-to-back practices to begin prep but is expected to suit up Saturday, though his effectiveness will be...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday
Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports
Chris Ford, Boston Celtics champion who made first 3-pointer in NBA history, dies at 74
Former Boston Celtics player and head coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74, the team announced Wednesday. Ford played for the Celtics from 1978-1982 and won a title with the team in 1981. Prior to playing in Boston, he spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons, who selected him out of Villanova in the second round of the 1972 NBA Draft. Ford is noted for having made the first 3-pointer in NBA history on Oct. 12, 1979.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Takes over down the stretch
Murray chipped in 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 victory over the Timberwolves. Murray was the focal point of a rally to bring the Nuggets back into the game, and his running floater with less than a minute to go sealed the deal. When Murray and Nikola Jokic are dialed in as they were in the victory, they're one of the most dangerous guard-center duos in the league.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Remains limited Wednesday
Hodgins (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports. Hodgins didn't do much during the Giants' walk-through practice Tuesday and remained limited Wednesday due to an ankle injury he presumably suffered during the team's wild-card win over Minnesota this past weekend. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but as of now, Hodgins doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Saturday's divisional-round matchup against Philadelphia. The Oregon State product topped the century mark in the postseason opener, finishing with eight receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and a score, and he has quickly turned into Daniel Jones' top pass catcher. Over the Giants' past six games, Hodgins has totaled 33 catches on 42 targets for 355 yards and five scores.
CBS Sports
Bills' Cole Beasley: Finds paydirt in wild-card round
Beasley brought in two of five targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-31 wild-card victory over the Dolphins. Making his third appearance for Buffalo since ending his brief retirement and joining the Bills' practice squad, Beasley saw his largest role to date in the postseason opener. Beasley and Khalil Shakir both played exactly 30 of the Bills' 72 offensive snaps, with the two wideouts splitting the No. 3 receiver role in place of Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who was inactive for the contest. Though Beasley had a costly drop in the contest in which the ball bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of a Miami defender for an interception, the 33-year-old made up for it by scoring a go-ahead six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Beasley may not have an opportunity to build on the performance in Sunday's divisional-round game against the Bengals, as McKenzie appears on track to play and could reclaim the No. 3 wideout role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Joe Reed: Signs up with Chicago
The Bears signed Reed to a reserve/future contract Thursday. Reed has spent the past three seasons with the Chargers, though he did not appear in a game over the past two seasons while residing on the team's practice squad. The 6-foot, 224-pound wideout will now look to carve out a role in a Bears receiving corps that lacked any significant contributors this regular season.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Ends season as backup
Bridgewater completed 49 of 79 pass attempts for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions across five appearances with the Dolphins in 2022. He also carried the ball three times for 27 yards. Bridgewater served as the backup to rookie Skylar Thompson during the Dolphins' final game, a wild-card playoff...
Comments / 0