Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
defensenews.com
F-22 cut from US Air Force data-sharing prototype
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force will drop the F-22 from a communications prototyping effort closely tied to its Advanced Battle Management System, as the service works to pare down inventory of the aging aircraft. The exclusion of the F-22 from the so-called ABMS Capability Release 1, meant to...
defensenews.com
US Army turns to predictive maintenance to cut mishaps
WASHINGTON — The Government Accountability Office is praising the military’s use of predictive maintenance — meaning repairs made before equipment breaks — to avoid accidents and save money, according to a recently released report. This approach has long been encouraged; indeed, the Pentagon issued a policy...
defensenews.com
US still holds back long-range ATACMS missiles from Ukraine
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. has decided for now against providing Ukraine with the ATACMS long-range missile system, according to a senior Pentagon official. “Our view is that we think the Ukrainians can change the dynamic on the battlefield and achieve the type of effects they want to push the Russians back without ATACMS,” Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters Wednesday.
defensenews.com
Fleet Forces team tackles ‘decoupling’ destroyers from carriers
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pursuing several efforts meant to make it easier for the East Coast fleet to deploy ships in new ways — and potentially in greater numbers — to the European theater. U.S. Fleet Forces Command is working on an initiative to...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
defensenews.com
Austin meets new German defense minister over Ukraine tank support
WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Germany’s newly appointed defense minister, Boris Pistorius, on Thursday to push Berlin to approve the transfer of German-made tanks for Ukraine to fight Russia’s invasion. Germany won’t send or authorize the transfer of its modern Leopard 2 tanks...
defensenews.com
Turkey F-16 sale in congressional limbo amid Lockheed backlog
WASHINGTON — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to secure a $20 billion arms sale that includes 40 Lockheed Martin Block 70 F-16 fighter jets as well as upgrades to Turkey’s current F-16 fleet.
defensenews.com
North Korea passes new defense budget
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending, despite the country’s economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal. State media reports indicated Kim didn’t attend the...
defensenews.com
UAE joins South Korea’s military transport aircraft program
MELBOURNE, Australia — South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have signed two memorandums of understanding to improve bilateral defense ties, during a visit by the South Korean president to the Gulf kingdom. South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the UAE’s Tawazun Council inked the agreements Jan. 15...
defensenews.com
Northrop, AT&T, Fujitsu relay intel with 5G during testing at new lab
WASHINGTON — Northrop Grumman, AT&T and Fujitsu said they successfully relayed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data and video using 5G technologies, a critical step toward advanced networking on the battlefield. The demonstration, conducted at a previously undisclosed Northrop lab in California, tied together radios with the defense company’s data...
defensenews.com
Three ways to build on DISA’s strong data strategy
Throughout 2022, we’ve seen the federal government continue to place an emphasis on the importance of data and its role within the decision-making process for mission-critical operations. In addition to various agency plans that outline a strategic approach to data management over the years — including the Defense Department’s Data Strategy in October 2020 and the Labor Department’s Enterprise Data Strategy in April of this year — the Defense Information Systems Agency recently shared its Data Strategy Implementation Plan, or IPlan, which defines a modern approach to information architecture with a key focus on data management.
defensenews.com
Administrator funneled Army aviation tech data to Beijing University
A 35-year-old former program administrator for a nonprofit space research company pleaded guilty to a charge that he illegally funneled payments for Army aviation technology that he then exported to a China-based university. From 2016 to 2020, Jonathan Yet Wing Soong worked as a program administrator for Universities Space Research...
defensenews.com
British naval forces get specialized vessel for seabed operations
LONDON — Britain has taken delivery of the first of two undersea surveillance ships tasked with helping protect vital cables and pipelines from sabotage, the Ministry of Defence has announced. The 6,000-ton ship will become operational starting this summer after the vessel, previously an oil rig support ship, has...
defensenews.com
Pentagon strategy calls for integrated satellite comm networks
WASHINGTON — As the Pentagon modernizes its satellite communications enterprise, its first task will be to develop standards to improve data sharing among SATCOM networks, according to an enterprise-level strategy released this week. U.S. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer John Sherman approved the Enterprise SATCOM Management and Control...
defensenews.com
Turkish company Baykar wins $370 million drone contract from Kuwait
ANKARA — Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced another deal with a foreign government, increasing its number of export markets to more than two dozen. In a Jan. 18 statement, Baykar said it signed a contract worth $370 million to sell armed Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Kuwait Defense Ministry, but did not disclose the number of drones or a delivery timetable.
defensenews.com
DARPA takes big step forward on X-plane that maneuvers with air bursts
WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has taken a major step forward toward creating an experimental airplane that can be maneuvered without traditional ailerons or other mechanical devices, instead using short bursts of air. DARPA announced Tuesday it had selected Aurora Flight Sciences to start detailed design...
