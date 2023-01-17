ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Aliyah Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt 96-48 Thursday night for the Gamecocks' 25th straight victory. With her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, the reigning AP national player of the year matched the program record of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
vucommodores.com

Top-Ranked Team in Country Coming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After an eight-day break between games, Vanderbilt is in the midst of playing three games in seven days. The Commodores (9-10, 0-5) complete the trifecta by hosting No. 1 South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium and traveling to Gainesville to play Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).
NASHVILLE, TN
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
Columbia Star

ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert

The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

