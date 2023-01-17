Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
Related
LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing
South Carolina's head football coach visited the home of one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive targets on the 2024 recruiting board.
WLTX.com
Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Aliyah Boston scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt 96-48 Thursday night for the Gamecocks' 25th straight victory. With her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, the reigning AP national player of the year matched the program record of...
vucommodores.com
Top-Ranked Team in Country Coming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After an eight-day break between games, Vanderbilt is in the midst of playing three games in seven days. The Commodores (9-10, 0-5) complete the trifecta by hosting No. 1 South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network) at Memorial Gymnasium and traveling to Gainesville to play Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network+).
Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal
Benedict star quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
Pecan shelling company celebrating nearly 100-years in South Carolina
CAMERON, S.C. — The Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron, South Carolina, was founded in 1924. For 100 years, the family-owned business has become a household name in Orangeburg County for shelling locally grown pecans. According to its owners, the company is recognized as the oldest pecan buyers and...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
wach.com
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
WRDW-TV
For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
Columbia Star
ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert
The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
AOL Corp
A new biscuit and brunch spot to open in the former Pizza Joint location near Columbia
A new restaurant that specializes in biscuits and brunch is headed for Forest Acres. Vicious Biscuit, which has a number of other locations in South Carolina and elsewhere, is planning a restaurant for 3246 Forest Drive. That was formerly the home of Pizza Joint, which closed in 2021. Vicious Biscuit...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
WLTX.com
Sentimental items recovered from former George I. Pair Elementary school site
Lexington Two is going through the process of finding safe places for recovered items from the old George I. Pair Elementary School. News19's Rachel Ripp reports.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
coladaily.com
Richland Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis removed from position
The Richland County District Two school board, held an executive session in which it was decided that the district’s superintendent Dr. Baron Davis will be removed from the position. The decision was made after a long executive session, and despite the fact that Dr. Davis’ contract was not set...
Comments / 0