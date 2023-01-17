ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue sees veteran running back reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal

Purdue is set to lose some depth and experience in the offensive backfield with news that running back King Doerue is entering the transfer portal. Doerue has made that decision, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported, after he’s rushed for 1,142 yards in 4 seasons with the Boilermakers. Doerue appeared in 4 games this past season and had 27 carries for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns. He dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS

Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
ATTICA, IN
wbaa.org

Bill from West Lafayette lawmaker would send Indiana taxpayers receipts

A bill from new Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) got a hearing Tuesday. The legislation would send Indiana taxpayers a receipt showing how their taxes were spent. Speaking before the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee, Deery said when residents go to the grocery store they expect a receipt outlining their purchases.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

WLFI.com

Fire burns house to the ground in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A home is completely destroyed after an early morning fire in White County. Firefighters were called to the location near Idaville around 3 this morning. A bystander said the house was vacant and was going to be torn down soon. Nobody was injured and...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road

Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Neighbors worried about cancer-causing chemicals from Peru factory

PERU, Ind. — Neighbors around a more than century-old Peru building are worried previously-unknown cancer-causing chemicals have been seeping into their homes and air for years now. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is investigating 12 homes in the area for the presence of trichloroethylene (TCE) vapors inside the homes. TCE was discovered underneath the […]
PERU, IN

