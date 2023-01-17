Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
roi-nj.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $46M retail and office portfolio sale with Horizon Equities
Marcus & Millichap said it recently closed the sale of the Ocean County Middle Market Portfolio, a 10-property, 310,023-square-foot retail and office portfolio in the Ocean County townships of Toms River and Brick. Leased to over 100 tenants, the portfolio is 70% occupied. The portfolio sold to Horizon Equities for...
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry
I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey's state colleges and universities could soon be required to release public financial reports
In a bid to increase financial accountability for New Jersey colleges and universities, state lawmakers introduced a package of bills Thursday that would require the schools to release public financial reports. State Sen. Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges spearheaded the package, with...
roi-nj.com
JLL helps Rockefeller Group trade 453,000 sq. ft. warehouse to Link Logistics for $91M
Rockefeller Group closed a $91 million sale of a 453,600-square-foot warehouse in Northampton, Pennsylvania, to Link Logistics, according to a Wednesday announcement from JLL Capital Markets. Located at 800 Willowbrook Road, just 26 miles outside of New Jersey, the Class A warehouse/distribution property includes three logistics buildings totaling 1.8 million...
wrnjradio.com
Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts
NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
roi-nj.com
Corporate America Realty & Advisors preleases under-construction Class A industrial building in Hamilton
Lowe’s Home Centers said it officially signed a long-term lease for 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive in Hamilton — a 102,575-square-foot building situated on 7.5 acres. The facility is also known as Hub #2. Nate Demetsky, executive vice president of JLL, co-brokered the deal for developer 58...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey
Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
roi-nj.com
3PL company RLS Logistics moves HQ to Glassboro
RLS Logistics said Thursday that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town. The third-party logistics company has been headquartered out of its Newfield location for 55 years, alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes with the combining of its Newfield and Mount Laurel offices, ensuring agility for decision-making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield facility.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
Danish firm takes over New Jersey offshore wind project
(The Center Square) — A Danish energy developer will become the solitary owner of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. Ørsted said it has acquired the remaining 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 from the Public Service Enterprise Group, giving it 100% ownership of the project. Neither entity disclosed costs or other details of the transaction, which is expected to be...
roi-nj.com
CBRE: Northern, central N.J. industrial leasing ends 2022 on high note despite economic headwinds
CBRE on Thursday released its fourth-quarter 2022 figures for the northern and central New Jersey industrial markets, which closed the year on a high note, with a record-low availability rate of 4.1%, 6.1 million square feet of positive absorption and 19.9 million square feet in total leasing activity. During Q4,...
roi-nj.com
Barnabas physician chosen for Hepatitis B Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award
The Hepatitis B Foundation, a global nonprofit organization based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, said it recently chose Dr. Su Wang, the medical director of Viral Hepatitis Programs and the Center for Asian Health at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, to receive the Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award. Wang is...
3 warehouses planned for former South Jersey business center property
Nearly 48 acres of land, located at what was formerly known as the Salem Business Center, will be the future home to three warehouse buildings, according to a release last week put out by the Carneys Point property’s new owners, D2 Collins LLC of Philadelphia. The seller, the Delaware...
Action! The Most Filmed Location in New Jersey May Surprise You
How many times have you been watching a movie and recognized a location in New Jersey?. The Garden State has many film-worthy locations, but which spot has been featured on the silver screen the most?. I came across an article that went state-by-state to identify the locations that have been...
$50M Investment As Campbell's Relocates Jobs To Camden County
Hundreds of new Campbell Soup Co jobs are expected to relocate to New Jersey with the consolidation of snack business offices in Connecticut and North Carolina, the food giant's officials announced. Campbell's is moving an estimated 330 jobs to its Camden location, bringing the total jobs there to 1,600. "We’re...
NBC New York
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
