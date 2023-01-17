ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Boys Behaving Badly — How a feeling of Superiority Leads to Toxicity in the N.J. Construction Industry

I was disappointed to read an opinion column written by Frank Mahoney, Communication Director for the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, spreading mistruths about the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey (ABC-NJ) and the awards we bestow on legislators for representing the construction industry. Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of desperate tactics deployed by Mr. Mahoney and some of his fellow building trades union members against me and my organization.
roi-nj.com

JLL helps Rockefeller Group trade 453,000 sq. ft. warehouse to Link Logistics for $91M

Rockefeller Group closed a $91 million sale of a 453,600-square-foot warehouse in Northampton, Pennsylvania, to Link Logistics, according to a Wednesday announcement from JLL Capital Markets. Located at 800 Willowbrook Road, just 26 miles outside of New Jersey, the Class A warehouse/distribution property includes three logistics buildings totaling 1.8 million...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Rooney bill would bring clarity to E-ZPass pricing discounts

NEW JERSEY – The Assembly transportation committee on Thursday released a bill that would bring clarity to E-ZPass toll discounts. The bill (A189), sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, would direct the state’s Turnpike Authority to notify existing and potential customers on its website that toll discounts advertised by operators outside its jurisdiction may not be available for New Jersey E-ZPass users.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in. Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

3PL company RLS Logistics moves HQ to Glassboro

RLS Logistics said Thursday that its headquarters office has moved to Glassboro, providing optimal team growth in the thriving town. The third-party logistics company has been headquartered out of its Newfield location for 55 years, alongside its cold storage warehouse and frozen fulfillment center. The opportunity to transition its headquarters offices to Glassboro comes with the combining of its Newfield and Mount Laurel offices, ensuring agility for decision-making and delivering high levels of customer experience. Additionally, it allows for growth and wellness space for the team members working at the Newfield facility.
GLASSBORO, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces legislative package to ensure fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday joined Senator Joe Cryan, Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, and Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Brian Bridges in announcing a legislative package aimed at ensuring fiscal accountability at public institutions of higher education in New Jersey. The three bills would implement additional fiscal reporting...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Danish firm takes over New Jersey offshore wind project

(The Center Square) — A Danish energy developer will become the solitary owner of New Jersey's first offshore wind farm in a deal announced Wednesday by the company. Ørsted said it has acquired the remaining 25% equity stake in Ocean Wind 1 from the Public Service Enterprise Group, giving it 100% ownership of the project. Neither entity disclosed costs or other details of the transaction, which is expected to be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'

New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...

