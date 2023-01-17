Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Related
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win?
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a miracle win in the wild-card playoff round. Can they do it again vs. the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs? The Jags rallied from 27 points down to shock the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in front of a ravenous home crowd. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions...
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he may make change to his famous hairstyle
The Chiefs quarterback’s iconic style has been emulated by many fans.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Patrick Mahomes teases new hairstyle for next season
When people think of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, two things generally come to mind. The first, obviously, is his stellar play on the football field. The second, would be his hairstyle, the taper-faded curly mohawk.
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant. “When […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey
The race to the Super Bowl is getting tighter, and the Divisional Round is the second-to-last step to the big game. The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, and they’ll be looking to keep their winning streak alive. San Francisco is coming off a big 41-23 […] The post 49ers X-Factor vs. Cowboys, and it’s not Christian McCaffrey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason for the second straight year. However, this time they’ll start the game as favorites at home rather than underdogs like they did in the Wild Card Round of the previous year. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the […] The post 4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end. Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals […] The post Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out Mecole Hardman from their AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Thursday. Hardman later took to Twitter to note that it is “All part of God’s plan.” Hardman has not featured in a game since the Chiefs’ Week 9 home win over […] The post Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Sean McDermott Shares New Update On Damar Hamlin
The good news continues regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "[Head] coach Sean McDermott said that Damar Hamlin has been in the building now almost daily." Which is a wonderful sign considering the series of events that unfolded just 16 days ago. Getzenberg ...
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander
The Buffalo Bills survived against the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a bit of a rough go at times despite the Bills being massive favorites. The Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round. But one NFL analyst isn’t buying Buffalo as a legitimate contender for one […] The post Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs will be pissed off by Chris Simms’ Bills slander appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0