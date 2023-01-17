ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KTEN.com

Gainesville teen sought in double homicide case

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — Gainesville police have identified a suspect in the January 16 double homicide of two teenagers. Gainesville resident Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is facing an outstanding capital murder arrest warrant in connection with the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Anthony Delgado and a 16-year-old juvenile. "King...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday. Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in. The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property. If you have...
KINGSTON, OK
KXII.com

Juvenile airlifted after accidental shooting, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison juvenile was air lifted to a hospital after accidently being shot with a shotgun Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement. The Denison Police Department and the Denison Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Dean around 3:30 p.m. Police said a juvenile...
DENISON, TX
CBS DFW

Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Amber Alert issued for missing McKinney sisters

McKINNEY, Texas (KTEN) — McKinney police issued an Amber Alert early Friday for two missing sisters who are believed to be "in grave or immediate danger." Police said the girls — six-year-old Jennifer and nine-year-old Jessica Burns — are believed to have been abducted by a woman identified as their grandmother, Jame Burns, 60.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Cattle trailer overturns in Bryan County crash

MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic on U.S. 70 was backed up for more than two hours Thursday afternoon when a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided near Mead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said say the SUV driven by 71-year-old Steven Westbrook of Madill crossed the center line shortly after 2 o'clock and hit a westbound truck hauling a livestock trailer, which overturned in the impact.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead. Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Video Encounter Between A Paris Police Officer And Lamar County Resident On 01-02-2023.

The Paris Police Department has released body worn camera footage of an encounter between Paris police officer Derek Belcher and Lamar County resident Joey Carico. The Department is currently conducting an administrative review of the matter. The officer’s conduct will be carefully evaluated against the Core Values and Policies of the Department. Pending the outcome of this review, the Department has placed the officer on paid administrative leave.
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

City of Denison to regulate donation bins

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison City Council passed an ordinance to regulate who can place donation bins around town. At the city council meeting Tuesday night, staff discussed an ordinance that would regulate the location, size, number and placement of donation bins. The ordinance would also allow the city to impound bins that are not in compliance after required notification.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison ordinance targets catalytic converter theft

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council has approved a new ordinance to discourage the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles. Nationally, the number of the pollution control devices reported stolen soared from 3,300 to more than 14,000 between 2019 and 2020. "I think we are the first...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX

