Goldman Sachs Disappoints in Difficult Environment, Scales Back Consumer Focus, Shares Sink in Early Trading

Jamie Dimon Calls Bitcoin a Hyped Up Fraud. Pet Rock
Jamie Dimon has returned to CNBC bashing crypto once again. In an interview at Davos, the CEO of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) was asked about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Dimon said he wondered out loud why CNBC spent so much time on crypto, calling Bitcoin a hyped-up fraud and a Pet Rock.
House of Cards: SEC Issues Litigation Release on Sam Bankman-Fried and Plot to Defraud Equity Investors by Misrepresenting FTX
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a litigation release regarding allegations that Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded equity investors in FTX. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have also announced charges against Bankman-Fried. The SEC noted that...
Hedge against recession with bonds while piling cash into these 3 stock sectors as markets stay flat in 2023, says Northwestern Mutual's investment chief
Northwestern Mutual chief investment officer Brent Schutte explained how investors can best position themselves in a mild, brief recession.
European Investment Fund, Invest-NL Back SME Lender October with €35 Million
October, a European marketplace lending platform providing access to capital for SMEs, has received a €35 million commitment from the European Investment Fund (EIF) and Netherlands-based Invest-NL. The capital is split between the two entities with the EIF providing €20 million and Invest-NL the rest – €15 million....
Bitpanda, N26 Introduce Digital Asset Trading in Germany, Expand Across Europe
Bitpanda announced that the successful Austrian-only phase of their partnership with N26, one of the largest digital banks in Continental Europe, has been expanded. N26 customers from Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland and Switzerland will now “be able to invest in a wide range of over 200 crypto assets from as little as €1, directly from their N26 app.”
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
Coinbase Halts Japan Operations, Citing Difficult Market Conditions
Digital asset firm Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) reveals that the harsh market conditions have led to the company makin the difficult decision “to halt operations in Japan and to conduct a complete review of ther business in the country.”. However, Coinbase is committed “to making this transition as smooth as possible...
StartEngine Reports Raising $33.9 Million in Q4, Topping Competitors
StartEngine, a leading US-based investment crowdfunding platform, is reporting that it raised $33.9 million during Q4 2022 under the Reg A+ (Regulation A) and Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) exemptions. StartEngine added that this surpassed its two largest competitors. According to StartEngine, Wefunder raised $23.9 million, and Republic raised $17.2 million...
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Supports Businesses with $78B in Working Capital in 2022
C2FO, which claims to be the world’s on-demand working capital platform, claims it finished 2022 strong “in the face of shifting global financial conditions.”. The company’s focus on “providing fast, flexible and equitable access to cash flow became an even more significant asset to businesses in 2022, particularly for small businesses and minority- and women-owned businesses, which typically have more challenges accessing capital.”
EquityZen Founder: There is a Pickup in Secondary Transactions of Private Securities, as Shares are “On Sale”
EquityZen founder and Chief Strategy Officer Phil Haslett is seeing a pick up in the secondary market, which can be seen as a precursor to traditional IPOs, according to an email from the firm. EquityZen is a top secondary trading platform for private securities. Since its inception, EquityZen reports over...
Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Lending Being Investigated by the Federal Reserve: Report
The US Federal Reserve is said to be investigating Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and their consumer operations – specifically consumer lending, according to a report. The news follows a difficult earnings report by Goldman that is being described as its worse earnings miss in a decade. Goldman’s results whiffed analyst expectations dramatically, causing shares to tank.
Societe Generale-FORGE Completes 7 Million DAI Drawdown from MakerDAO Protocol
MakerDAO, which claims to be the longest-standing DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the original, decentralized stablecoin, announces Societe Generale-FORGE, a subsidiary of French multinational investment bank Societe Generale, has “completed an initial DAI drawdown from the MakerDAO protocol of 7 million DAI. SG-FORGE converted the DAI to fiat currency to offer Societe Generale a means of refinancing digital covered bonds (the OFH Tokens) on its balance sheet.”
HAYVN, a Regulated Financial Institution, Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Fund
HAYVN, a globally regulated digital asset focused financial institution, called the bottom of the cryptocurrency market and launched its HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund. The Cayman Islands based fund “offers clients a diversified, low-cost, and regulated strategy to invest in an index representing the top 20 cryptocurrency coins by market capitalization.”
Wefunder Takes Lion’s Share of Reg CF Funding in 2022
Wefunder has distributed a Tweet noting that it led the pack in regard to Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) funding during 2022. Reg CF is a securities exemption that allows an issuer (company) to raise up to $5 million in an online investment offering. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may participate in the private securities offering. An issuer using Reg CF must list the offering on either a Funding Portal or Broker-Dealer. Wefunder is one of the first Funding Portals offering capital-raising services.
HNWIs: Trakx Announces Three New Indices Focused on High-Net-Worth Investors
Trakx, an emerging global Fintech company providing thematic Crypto Tradable Indices through its registered Tier-1 trading platform, announced the launch of three new indices named: Growth, Balanced and Conservative. The new indices are “designed to meet the increasing demand for risk-adjusted crypto indices from high-net-worth individuals.” The indices will “have...
HashKey Capital Closes Fund III at $500M in Commitments to Build Web3
HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, has announced the final closing of its third fund, HashKey FinTech Investment Fund III with a total commitment of US$500 million. Fund III received strong support “from institutional investors namely sovereign wealth funds, renowned family offices, and corporations.”
Digital Transformation of Financial Services Expected to Continue in 2023, as Fintech Ecosystem Matures
The financial services sector has evolved considerably during the past decade, with many new Fintech startups and banking challengers raising substantial funding to fundamentally improve how consumers perform transactions. Individuals and business organizations across the globe have been moving their activities online, a digital transformation trend that has accelerated following the COVID-19 outbreak. As we look back at the key developments in Fintech during 2022, it becomes clear that consumers and businesses are still looking for flexible payment options, including BNPL, contactless transactions, and more affordable cross-border transfers.
BitMart to Offer Institutional Clients Off-Exchange Settlement with Copper’s ClearLoop Tech
The team at Copper is pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with BitMart and joining the ClearLoop network, subject to contracts and the completion of technical integration. The settlement solution will “offer BitMart’s institutional clients the ability to trade on the BitMart exchange whilst their funds remain...
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
Genesis Files for Bankruptcy After Holding Out for Weeks as Crypto Contagion Continues
Late last night, Genesis, part of the Digital Currency Group (DCG), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it looks to restructure in light of a challenging environment in the crypto sector which has impacted multiple firms. Genesis is a digital asset prime brokerage that works with institutions and certain high-net-worth individuals. Its services are deeply interwoven into the crypto sector.
