Wall Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

Hudson Atlantic Realty closes $14.7M deal in Madison

Hudson Atlantic Realty on Wednesday said it closed the $14.7 million sale of Tudor House Apartments in Madison, which works out to total approximately $565,000 per unit. Built in 2015, this exceptional property included 26 luxury apartments in a classic Tudor-styled building with garage parking and in-unit laundries. The property...
MADISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW

Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Former EisnerAmper exec named chief financial officer at ETS

Princeton-based ETS on Wednesday said it appointed Jeffrey Melnick as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Melnick will serve as the financial leader for the global educational assessment and data organization. Melnick succeeds Jack Hayon, who retired after 19 years with ETS. “I am excited to welcome Jeff to...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Titan Aviation appoints new president to lead company’s strategic global plan

Titan Aviation said it appointed Toni Drummond as its newest president. The Morristown-based provider of aircraft management, sales and charter services said Drummond’s experience in emerging technologies and sustainability correlate with the firm’s evolution. “We are excited to start 2023 with this new leadership addition as we continue...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

New York-based K. Bell and Associates joins World Insurance

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates Inc. of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, on Jan. 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products. “Our agency believes...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Shore News Network

Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development

JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
therealdeal.com

D.R. Horton in contract for church’s 31-acre NJ site

New Jersey’s hottest development drama is Breton Woods, where 31 acres of woods are caught between a church, a national homebuilder and angry residents. The Church of the Visitation and the Diocese of Trenton are in contract to sell the land for an undisclosed sum to D.R. Horton, NJ Advance Media reported. The land in Brick is situated between Drum Point and Mantoloking roads.
BRICK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Need a side hustle? These are the top 10 most profitable part-time jobs, according to data

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you made a New Year’s resolution to bump up your savings account in 2023, there’s good news: Side hustles -- part-time gigs that full-time workers pick up in order to supplement their income -- are available, with listings for “lead generators” and “quality assurance reviewers” more common than ever. But what does a side gig really entail, and is all of the balancing really worth it?
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

