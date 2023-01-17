Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
roi-nj.com
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes $14.7M deal in Madison
Hudson Atlantic Realty on Wednesday said it closed the $14.7 million sale of Tudor House Apartments in Madison, which works out to total approximately $565,000 per unit. Built in 2015, this exceptional property included 26 luxury apartments in a classic Tudor-styled building with garage parking and in-unit laundries. The property...
roi-nj.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $46M retail and office portfolio sale with Horizon Equities
Marcus & Millichap said it recently closed the sale of the Ocean County Middle Market Portfolio, a 10-property, 310,023-square-foot retail and office portfolio in the Ocean County townships of Toms River and Brick. Leased to over 100 tenants, the portfolio is 70% occupied. The portfolio sold to Horizon Equities for...
roi-nj.com
Watson, former city planner for Newark, joins MSW
Christopher Watson, the former director of city planning for Newark, has joined Murphy Schiller & Wilkes as the firm’s director of planning and development services, the law firm announced Tuesday. Watson will use his experience and expertise to help clients navigate the ever-complicated bureaucratic maze associated with New Jersey’s...
roi-nj.com
Former EisnerAmper exec named chief financial officer at ETS
Princeton-based ETS on Wednesday said it appointed Jeffrey Melnick as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Melnick will serve as the financial leader for the global educational assessment and data organization. Melnick succeeds Jack Hayon, who retired after 19 years with ETS. “I am excited to welcome Jeff to...
roi-nj.com
Titan Aviation appoints new president to lead company’s strategic global plan
Titan Aviation said it appointed Toni Drummond as its newest president. The Morristown-based provider of aircraft management, sales and charter services said Drummond’s experience in emerging technologies and sustainability correlate with the firm’s evolution. “We are excited to start 2023 with this new leadership addition as we continue...
roi-nj.com
New York-based K. Bell and Associates joins World Insurance
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC acquired the business of K. Bell and Associates Inc. of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, on Jan. 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. K. Bell and Associates was founded in 2005 and provides personal and commercial casualty insurance products. “Our agency believes...
roi-nj.com
Barnabas physician chosen for Hepatitis B Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award
The Hepatitis B Foundation, a global nonprofit organization based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, said it recently chose Dr. Su Wang, the medical director of Viral Hepatitis Programs and the Center for Asian Health at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, to receive the Foundation’s 2023 Community Commitment Award. Wang is...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
roi-nj.com
33,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hasbrouck Heights is sold
A 33,000-square-foot industrial building at 60 Railroad Ave. in Hasbrouck Heights recently sold. The buyer … seller … and price — all were not disclosed, said NAI James E. Hanson’s Andrew Somple and Justin Allessio, who arranged for the transaction between buyer and seller. It does...
therealdeal.com
D.R. Horton in contract for church’s 31-acre NJ site
New Jersey’s hottest development drama is Breton Woods, where 31 acres of woods are caught between a church, a national homebuilder and angry residents. The Church of the Visitation and the Diocese of Trenton are in contract to sell the land for an undisclosed sum to D.R. Horton, NJ Advance Media reported. The land in Brick is situated between Drum Point and Mantoloking roads.
Need a side hustle? These are the top 10 most profitable part-time jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you made a New Year’s resolution to bump up your savings account in 2023, there’s good news: Side hustles -- part-time gigs that full-time workers pick up in order to supplement their income -- are available, with listings for “lead generators” and “quality assurance reviewers” more common than ever. But what does a side gig really entail, and is all of the balancing really worth it?
Ordinance Restricts Animal Ownership In Residential Zones
LAKEHURST –Borough officials passed an ordinance that would prevent farms from developing in residential areas. Kieran Duffy and his wife have a number of farm animals such as goats, rabbits and pigs who live on their property located near Horicon Lake. Duffy said they do not operate a business on their property.
Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away. At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.
Rutgers spent record $138M to fund athletics in 2022-23 school year
For the sixth consecutive academic year, Rutgers spent a record total to fund its 22-team athletics program, an analysis of the university’s 2021-22 athletics budget reveals. NJ Advance Media on Thursday obtained the 2022 Fiscal Year ledger Rutgers submitted to the NCAA through an Open Public Records Act request....
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey
Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan
American Express Will Open an Exclusive Lounge in Midtown Manhattan. American Express will soon open a new type of lounge in New York City. This will be a luxurious and exclusive experience designed mainly for Amex Centurion cardmembers. But it’s possible to visit even with an American Express Platinum credit card.
Redevelopment Update: Legacy Place at 110 Tices Lane
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Driving up Tices lane from Ryders Lane toward Route 18, the view of Legacy Place, the new development at 110 Tices Lane, is startling as one travels east near Harts Lane and Renee Road. The 110 Tices Lane development seems to have gone from being a barren knockdown to neat rows of residences widening to an open area yet to be upgraded within a very short period of time. In reality, getting the process moving forward has taken years of negotiation, legal wrangling, and site cleanup to finally reach this point. Legacy Place is scheduled to begin initial marketing and...
