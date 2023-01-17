Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 18th
The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education on January 18th approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day of classes will be August 23rd, and the last day is scheduled for May 14th, 2024. Board candidate filing was reviewed, and no election is needed. Michael Ragan, Kristin Rosenbaum, and Michael...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors to meet January 24th
The North Central Missouri Mental Health Center Board of Directors next week will hear an update on the Chillicothe expansion project. The board will meet at the mental health center in Trenton on January 24th at 4:30 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom. The meeting ID is 836 2133 1128, and the passcode is 749085.
kttn.com
Courtwarming candidates announced at Trenton High School
The candidates have been announced for Trenton High School’s Courtwarming. The candidates include seniors Tucker Otto, Coleman Griffin, Tim Kempton, Maurissa Bonta, Bayleigh Dixson, and Ali Westcott. Other candidates are juniors Gabe Novak and Lexi Stewart-Lewis, sophomores Kiefer Tolson and Ayra Meeker, and freshmen Cooper Houser and Kaylor Hodge.
kttn.com
Trenton High School announces Students of the Quarter
Trenton High School has announced its Students of the Second Quarter. Students selected include ninth grader Isaac Bonta, 10th grader Abbye Johnson, 11th grader Gabe Stark, and 12th grader Trent Villacampa. Students of the Quarter are selected based on citizenship, leadership, participation, and academics.
kwos.com
Deadly train collision in northern Missouri last summer prompts funding call from Missouri’s governor
Missouri’s governor says the state must be proactive to prevent another tragedy like June’s deadly train collision in northern Missouri’s Mendon. The June 2022 collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a dump truck killed three Amtrak passengers and dump truck driver Billy Barton II. Another 150 others suffered injuries.
kttn.com
Grundy County Nursing Home Board of Directors presented information on completed fiscal year
Information was presented on the completed fiscal year 2021-2022 audit at the Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors meeting January 17th. Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Trish Smith reports Jeremy Clevenger with Clevenger and Associates, CPA, PC was available to answer questions the board might have had.
kttn.com
Green Hills Regional Planning Commission to host “partner kickoff” on January 25th
The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, based in Trenton, will hold a partner kickoff where entities can learn about how to grow agriculture jobs in Northwest Missouri. The event will be held on January 25th from 4:30 to 6 pm with those attending learning about the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Grant. The RISE Grant has a focus on rural entrepreneurship and agriculture business development.
kttn.com
Private pesticide applicator training to be offered in Princeton
Farmers who want to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides on property owned or rented by them must have a private pesticide applicator license. Currently, there are two options to obtain certification or renew a license. The first option is a training session via Zoom. Anyone can join these meetings from...
kttn.com
Audio: Steve Schieber and Scott Sharp on staffing, services and hospital foundation at Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center
Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Schieber says many rural hospitals are challenged with staffing with their physician model, however, the hospital in Trenton is “very fortunate” and has an “outstanding group” of primary care physicians and advanced practice providers. Schieber says Wright Memorial Hospital...
kttn.com
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
kttn.com
CPR class to be offered in Trenton
The Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Health Department will offer a CPR class next month. The class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton on February 23rd from 10 am to noon. It will be an American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR and AED course. Participants must be at least 18 years old.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kttn.com
Trenton Rotary Club discusses plans for 100th-anniversary celebration
The Trenton Rotary Club, on January 19th, discussed plans for its 100th-anniversary celebration. Celebration Chairperson Diane Lowrey lead the discussion on the event, which will be at the Cross Hall Coffee Shop on March 9th. Ideas for the program were discussed. Members were asked to submit memories they have of...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Clara (Darr) Ratliff
Clara (Darr) Ratliff, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Indian Hills, a Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara was born the daughter of Russell and Fern (Daniels) Darr in Adair county, Missouri, on October 18, 1938. She attended Kirksville Schools as well as two years of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, Kirksville, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Don Ratliff on May 14, 1960. They happily shared 62 years together. She worked as a nurse’s aide in her younger years and spent several years as an elementary school secretary in St. Louis County. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi in Kirksville, Missouri, and Chillicothe, Missouri. Her hobbies included scrapbooking, quilting, mentoring at Camp Rainbow, and volunteering at the Litton Agriculture Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of inmate at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections reports the death of a Chillicothe Correctional Center inmate. Forty-nine-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, January 15th. She died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County. She was received into the Department...
northwestmoinfo.com
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Betty Lou Grimes
Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of J. Roy and Frankie Fern (Midgyett) Jones on August 13, 1929, in Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to William Jewell Grimes on September 12, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2000.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to man with a knife
Chillicothe Police Thursday night took an individual into custody following an assault in which a knife was used to allegedly injure another person. Police responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to what was described as a mentally ill, suicidal, person who was said to be armed with a knife. Police said the alleged assault resulted in an injury to an adult male who was attempting to intervene.
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Comments / 0