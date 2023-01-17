This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO