Manhattan, KS

JC Post

RCPD: Man fired handgun during alleged home-invasion

MANHATTAN - According to the Riley County Police Department, a Manhattan man has been arrested in connection with shots fired overnight in Manhattan. RCPD officers responded to the 2500 block of Brook Lane in Manhattan around 3:15 am on Friday, January 20th. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Inmate spit on Riley County corrections officer

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving an inmate at the Riley County Correctional Facility. Just after 11a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for battery on LEO in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd. in Manhattan on January 19, 2023, around 11:15 a.m. A...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan business lost $100,000 in theft by deception

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft by deception and unlawful computer acts in Manhattan. On Tuesday, Champion Teamwear, 520 McCall Road in Manhattan, reported unknown suspects fraudulently claimed to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The suspects ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KBI finds pills believed laced with fentanyl at motel

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Gregory “Bo” Westfall, 55, of Salina, at a hotel at 3932 S. 9th St. in Salina, according to a media release from the KBI.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KHP IDs Manhattan man injured in pedestrian accident

MANHATTAN —A man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kara Catherine Ray, 47, Manhattan, was westbound in the 1600 block Claflin Road just west of Mid-Kansas Drive. The car struck a pedestrian...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Man admits to 2019 murder of Kansas City-area woman

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has pleaded guilty to multiple felonies in connection with the June 2019 fatal shooting of 54-year-old Kimberly Renee Alcorn, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Dana C. Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

USD 475 Geary County, Fort Riley earn Army Community Partnership Award

FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County 4-H provides information updates

4-H Club Day in Geary County will be held Feb. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms and event descriptions are available online at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/. They are also in the December 4-H newsletter. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26 at 5...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Defendant cross-examines Kansas congressman he threatened

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man on trial for threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner cross-examined the Kansas Republican on Wednesday in federal court, with the congressman rejecting the defendant's suggestions that he was conveying a message from God. LaTurner was the last prosecution witness in the trial...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Fish & Game Association will collect used Christmas trees

This is the last week for depositing your Christmas trees for recycling at the corner of 14th & Jackson streets in Junction City. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Geary County Fish and Game Association members will be loading them up and moving them to Milford Lake for building wildlife habitat. Be sure to remove all decorations and stands before adding to the pile of trees.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property

Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

United Way puts out a call for volunteers

United Way of Junction City / Geary county is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and the Allocation process. In the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program you can pick your own hours and training will be provided. Greeters and tax preparers will be needed. Allocation volunteers help...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Crews have cleaned up most of Keystone's Kansas oil spill

The pipeline company that spilled nearly 600,000 gallons of oil onto fields and into a stream in north-central Kansas says it has cleaned up more than 85% of the crude. Meanwhile, the Washington County, Kansas, newspaper reported that the Keystone pipeline is by far the county’s biggest source of tax revenue. The county’s second-biggest source of tax revenue? Also a pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Efforts are under way to meet food needs

Geary Community Food Planning Meeting will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Larry Dixon Center. At this event, food waste, food access, agriculture, and nutrition will be discussed as highlighted in the Food System Plan. The meeting will also break into discussion groups to review the actions of the Food Plan Goals.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

By the Numbers Exhibit Now Open!

Abilene, Kan.-A new temporary exhibit is now open at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in the Special Exhibits Gallery. By the Numbers showcases paintings from the Eisenhower Library's own collection. Paint by number kits became increasingly popular in the 1950s. They were so popular that Eisenhower’s scheduling secretary handed...
ABILENE, KS
JC Post

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

