A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.

GRATIOT, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO