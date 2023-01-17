ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified

DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois

A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
