Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
Related
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to join Madison Metro’s Bus Rapid Transit system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie will see an expansion to its bus services with new routes set to go into effect this June. The Sun Prairie City Council gave final approval for the city to join the Madison Metro’s Bus Transit system on Tuesday. Former...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan hazmat response, 'unusually colored liquid' identified
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Delavan Fire Department said nothing out of the ordinary was found after a resident reported "unusually colored liquid" to the EPA on Monday morning, Jan. 16. According to the fire department, the resident reported the liquid in a street runoff area near 7th and Highland. Hazmat...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m....
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Woman Missing From Chicago Area Since 2017, Remains Found
Not the ending that friends and family were looking for, but a missing persons story from the Chicago area has an ending. DuPageCountySheriff. Sad news in the DuPage County, IL area as the remains of a local woman missing since 2017 have been found. Here was the post from the...
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0