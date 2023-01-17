Read full article on original website
Chris Condit
3d ago
Was it parked in the lane, or on the shoulder? Story states " "In the right lane". Medical emergency?
Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
Albuquerque Police: Car found submerged in ditch with driver dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a car was found submerged in a ditch with the driver dead. APD says officers responded to reports of a crash near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham around 10 a.m. Friday. Police say the vehicle rolled over into the arroyo and the top of the […]
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
I-40 westbound down to one lane near Sedillo Hill due to crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the BCSO Twitter account. I-40 westbound at Sedillo Hill has two left lanes closed according to NMRoads. Much of northern New Mexico is experiencing difficult driving conditions according to NMRoads. Crews are out salting […]
Man pleads not guilty in fatal carjacking incident
The man will stay behind bars until trial.
Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case. BCSO says the robbery happened around […]
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the backyard Robert Mendoza dreamed of, but his piece of paradise at the corner of Montaño and Montaño Plaza Drive in Albuquerque has become a magnet for speeding vehicles. “It’s kind of become an inside joke to us at this point because every time we hear tires screeching, we kind of […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for having ghost gun, drugs
APD said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking into the case.
Medical investigator office: Man involved in domestic violence call-out died by suicide
They tried to negotiate with the man but eventually tried to use chemical munitions to get him out of the home.
Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI. Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna...
Two people hospitalized following crash in Valencia County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department responded to a car accident with serious injuries Tuesday morning, according to the VCFD Facebook page. VCFD says the accident happened on the Manzano Expressway at Airport Rd. According to VCFD, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area […]
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they …. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up...
One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque’s …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more...
Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
