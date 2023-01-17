ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Condit
3d ago

Was it parked in the lane, or on the shoulder? Story states " "In the right lane". Medical emergency?

KOAT 7

Police investigate fatal crash in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash near Interstate 25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say they responded to the vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. on Friday. Police also say the vehicle is submerged in a ditch near Avenida Cesar Chavez and Langham SE. Police...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Alec Baldwin to be charged, Business owner fed up, Winter storm, Rent control, Mounted patrols

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting – Santa Fe County’s District Attorney says actor-producer Alec Baldwin and a film armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each face criminal charges for their roles in a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-40 westbound down to one lane near Sedillo Hill due to crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash on westbound I-40 near Sedillo Hill, according to the BCSO Twitter account. I-40 westbound at Sedillo Hill has two left lanes closed according to NMRoads. Much of northern New Mexico is experiencing difficult driving conditions according to NMRoads. Crews are out salting […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in deadly December road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An arrest has been made in the killing of long-time John Brooks butcher, Jesse Lovato. He was killed in early December of last year in an apparent road rage incident. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, Tristan Salais, first identified himself to responding APD officers as a witness to the crash. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI. Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two people hospitalized following crash in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department responded to a car accident with serious injuries Tuesday morning, according to the VCFD Facebook page. VCFD says the accident happened on the Manzano Expressway at Airport Rd. According to VCFD, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/swat-situation-closes-south-valley-road/. One man dead after SWAT situation in Albuquerque's South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

