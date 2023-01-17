Read full article on original website
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41
The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
Middletown girls basketball gets past Boiling Springs in an MPC Capital Division game
The Middletown boys basketball team defeated Boiling Springs, 41-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Jayla Koser and Syncere Matthews paced the Blue Raiders attack with 10 points each. Allie Huber added 8 points and grabbed 10 boards. Molly Starner was the game’s high scorer for Boiling...
Central Dauphin’s Senior Night marked by wild 24-0 run, revenge win over Altoona
Central Dauphin now holds the blueprint for celebrating Senior Night. The Rams quickly faded an early advantage by visiting Altoona Friday by scoring 24 consecutive points, leading to a resounding 49-30 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division victory.
Malachi Thomas pours in 21 points to lead Milton Hershey past Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to a 78-52 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Mifflin County. Thomas got help from Larry Onabonwo who had 13 points and Adam Rosa with 12 more. Tagg Silfies and Landon Eichhorn scored 11...
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
Mia Libby, Rylee Henson help lift Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops over Shippensburg
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team hit six 3-point goals in the first half that built an 18-point lead en route to a convincing 54-33 victory over Shippensburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby scored 15 points and took down 7 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Rylee Henson...
Marissa Gingrich, Amelia Leister propel Mifflin County girls past Milton Hershey 70-48
Mifflin County (9-2) used a decisive second-quarter rally to build a sizable lead en route to a 70-48 victory over divisional foe Milton Hershey (6-6) Friday. The Huskies led 13-11 by the end of the second quarter and used a 22-6 second quarter to stretch the lead. Marissa Gingrich and...
PennLive.com
Central Dauphin hosts Altoona in girls basketball
Jaiden Krull, Altoona, regains control of the ball after colliding with Alexis Ferguson, Central Dauphin, but Central Dauphin beats Altoona, 49-30 in girls high school basketball action at Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 28. CD 49, Altoona 30 in girls basketball. Leah McGarvey,...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Palmyra girls hoops overcomes early deficit in 47-42 overtime win over Red Land
Palmyra (5-11, 3-6) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to secure a spirited 47-42 divisional victory against Red Land (8-9, 3-7) Friday. The Patriots led 26-15 at the intermission but the Cougars strung together a 22-11 second-half run to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Cougars outscored the Pats 10-5 to complete the comeback.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines makes his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines has found his college football home, and he will be making a position change, too. The Eagles senior standout told PennLive that he is headed to Millersville to play wide receiver. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown earns fifth scholarship offer from MAC school
Kevin Brown has seen his recruitment blow up in recent weeks, and the trend continued on Thursday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman lineman announced on Twitter that Kent State had extended an offer to him, the fifth scholarship chance he’s received so far this Winter.
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke gets his third college offer
Make that three college offers for Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke. Coke said Thursday that he added an offer from Kent State. That comes just two days after the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder added Toledo to his list. He also claims an offer from West Virginia. Coke caught 25 passes for...
Harrisburg’s Sir-Kayne Venable gets his first college offer
Harrisburg offensive lineman Sir-Kayne Venable has his first college opportunity. The junior told PennLive Thursday that he picked up an offer from Kent State. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It means all my hard work is paying off,” Venable said. “I’ve got to...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Host township for central Pa.’s newest casino hopes to win big in tax money
Shippensburg Township has a population of around 4,200 people. And the township employs just seven people. It’s home to Shippensburg University, which takes up 65 percent of potential taxable property in the municipality. There’s just one problem. As a state school, Shippensburg University doesn’t pay property taxes.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
