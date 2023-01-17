Read full article on original website
KHBS
Pantera scheduled to perform at Walmart AMP
ROGERS, Ark. — Pantera is returning to touring in 2023, and they will make a stop in Rogers. The Walmart AMP announced the group will perform on Aug. 15. The group Lamb of God is scheduled to open for Pantera. The concert is part of the Cox Concert Series,...
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Boulevard Bread Co., Fayetteville Beer Works, Pesto Cafe, and more
It has been way too long since we rounded up some restaurant news for y’all. Here’s is what we know about places that have recently opened, closed, or are planning to open soon in Fayetteville. Boulevard Bread Company. A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in...
KHBS
Colder air on its way to NWA, River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says colder air is on its way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the next couple of days.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported...
thv11.com
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
KTLO
Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder
Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
Top 10 Best Dining Experiences in Bentonville AR
Are you looking for the best dining experience in Bentonville AR? For the purpose of this list, we are defining the best dining experience as one that offers a delicious meal, impeccable service and a unique inviting unique atmosphere.The restaurants on this list have all these characteristics and offer a unique culinary experience.
fayettevilleflyer.com
New brewery coming to east Fayetteville
It’s early, but 2023 has so far been a big year for new businesses locating on the east side of town. Last week, we wrote about Boulevard Bread Co.’s plans on Crossover Road, and this week brings news that a new brewery will soon set up shop nearby at 2649 E. Mission Blvd.
KHBS
Cold tonight, with rain chances possible this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says it's cold tonight and quiet to start the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday with rain chances for some of us.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
hogville.net
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
KHBS
Impact Day: Wet morning commute Wednesday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It is an Impact Day for weather, as a system brings rain and storms through the area Wednesday morning. There have been a few accidents reported on I-49. The rain is creating wet roads, which can impact your commute. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reported...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Fayetteville School District places rezoning process on hold
The Fayetteville School District places its rezoning process on hold until it gets a new superintendent.
KHBS
Arkansas man convicted of raping 10-year-old children's shelter resident
ROGERS, Ark. — A jury convicted a man on Friday of raping a 10-year-old resident at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Hunter De La Garza was 22 when he was arrested by Rogers police. He was an employee at the shelter and raped a 10-year-old girl in a bathroom...
KHBS
Gravette man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection expected to take the stand
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Richard Barnett is expected to testify in court during the trial against him this week. Barnett, 62, of Gravette, Arkansas, is facing charges over the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Those charges include obstruction of an official proceeding, theft of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.
KHBS
Garfield community reacts to vote to close down elementary school
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board voted unanimously on Tuesday night to shut down Garfield Elementary in 2024. “It's a very emotional issue for the community," Rogers Superintendent Jeff Perry said. "It's a situation where the school board had to make a decision just out of the economic viability piece.”
fayettevilleflyer.com
Soap opera aside, Enos can add juice to Hogs’ coaching staff
Sam Pittman comes off as a fun-loving, gregarious guy in his media appearances. You know that’s not an affectation because of how well liked he is by former players, friends, and others that know him well. However, there is another side of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ head football coach that’s...
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
