Why is Bitcoin pumping in 2023? – BitTalk #4
On the latest episode of the cryptocurrency podcast “BitTalk,” hosts Akiba, James, and Nick discussed the recent surge in the value of Bitcoin. Despite many experts in the field predicting a dull year for the cryptocurrency, with a focus on building and the price hovering between $12,000 and $20,000, the value of Bitcoin unexpectedly shot up last week.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining council Q4 2022 briefing shows a drop in sustainable energy usage
The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) recently released its Q4 2022 briefing, showing a current sustainable energy mix of 58.9% – a half percent decrease from the previous quarter’s 59.4% figure. The BMC was formed in May 2021 in response to Tesla’s U-turn on accepting Bitcoin for payment over...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin mining profitability surges as hash rate reaches new peak
The Difficulty Regression Model is an estimated all-in-sustaining cost of production for Bitcoin. It considers difficulty as the ultimate distillation of mining ‘price,’ accounting for all the mining variables in one number. Thus, the value reflects an estimated production cost for BTC by the mining industry without requiring...
cryptoslate.com
BNB Chain deployed the most dApps in 2022, while Ethereum led the pack for NFT transactions
BNB Chain deployed the highest number of dApps throughout 2022 with 2,163 dApps, while Ethereum ranked first for amount of NFT transactions, according to a recent report by DappRadar. With 21.2 million transactions, Ethereum (ETH) became the busiest platform for NFT sales in 2022, followed by WAX (WAXP) and Polygon...
cryptoslate.com
Concurrent buying of Bitcoin and Ethereum in EU, US, and Asia breaks six-month trend
This metric shows the 30-day change in the regional price set during Asia, EU, and US working hours. Regional prices are constructed in a two-step process: First, price movements are assigned to regions based on working hours in the US, Europe, and Asia. Regional prices are then determined by calculating the cumulative sum of each region’s price changes over time.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Genesis reportedly preps for bankruptcy filing; ConsenSys plans layoffs
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 18 saw rumors circulate suggesting that Genesis is preparing a prepackaged bankruptcy filing. Meanwhile, Ethereum development firm ConsenSys announced that it will lay off about 11% of its workforce. Elsewhere, the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitlavo has been seized, the Bank of Spain...
cryptoslate.com
Number of ETH holders grew 3.6x to 87M in 2022
The number of Ethereum (ETH) holders grew 263% between January and December 2022, according to a research report by Crypto.com. The number of ETH investors spiked to 87 million by the end of December from 27 million in January. Comparatively, Bitcoin (BTC) owners grew by only 20%, from 183 million...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Bitcoin Spot to Futures ratio shows retail drove price above $20,000
Data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed a strong contrast between Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot to Futures Volume (SFV) trends, with the former’s SFV continuing to rise. The Spot to Futures Volume metric looks at the ratio of spot volume against futures volume for a particular cryptocurrency. Spot price refers to...
cryptoslate.com
S. Korea indicts 20 people for illegal $170M crypto profiteering
South Korean prosecutors indicted 20 people on Jan. 18 for illegally remitting roughly 4 trillion won (roughly $3.2 billion) overseas to profit from the kimchi premium, according to a local news report. Cryptocurrencies are generally sold at a higher price on South Korean exchanges compared to foreign counterparts and the...
cryptoslate.com
MakerDAO approves 85% Gemini USD holdings in DAI stablecoins
The MakerDAO community voted in favor of keeping Gemini USD stablecoin as part of the protocol’s DAI stablecoin reserves amid concerns about insolvency. The MakerDAO community earlier started voting on two governance polls in an attempt to limit DAI’s exposure to Gemini due to the liquidity crisis plaguing Gemini’s Earn program. The GUSD stablecoin can be used as collateral to mint Maker’s DAI stablecoin.
cryptoslate.com
KuCoin reports growth in volume, user count through crypto winter
KuCoin user count and transaction volume on spot and futures markets exceeded 27 million and $3.6 trillion respectively, according to KuCoin’s 2022 Annual Review report. Throughout 2022, the exchange welcomed over 13 million new users, which indicates a 102% year-over-year growth, according to the report. Of these new users, 7 million, corresponding to 53.8%, are located in the Asia-Pacific region.
cryptoslate.com
Former head of FTX.US raises $5M from Coinbase, Circle for a new crypto startup
Former FTX.US President Brett Harrison is in the process of launching a new cryptocurrency startup that would service institutional clients. According to a Bloomberg News report, Harrison has raised $5 million from well-known industry investors, including Coinbase Ventures and Circle. Harrison’s new company — dubbed Architects — will reportedly cater...
cryptoslate.com
Infrastructure protocol Intu seeks to provide complete ownership to crypto accounts
Infrastructure platform Intu seeks to allow web3 users to protect their digital assets account like a crypto wallet with minimal cost. Intu users will be protected by local cryptography and native decentralization of their chosen blockchain, according to a recent report. The co-founder of the Intu platform, James Bourque, told CryptoSlate:
cryptoslate.com
Genesis Trading wallets halted – holding over $280M
Genesis Trading appears to have halted all wallet on-chain operations on Jan. 20 after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York. The wallets hold over $280 million in crypto — 144,847 in Ethereum (ETH) worth $220 million — as of press time. Current...
cryptoslate.com
Raydium exploiter moves $2.7M to Tornado Cash
A wallet address linked to the Raydium DEX exploiter has moved about $1.75 million worth of ETH via the sanctioned mixing protocol Tornado Cash. On Dec. 16, the exploiter overtook Raydium’s owners’ authority and drained the protocol’s liquidity pools of assets worth $2.2 million, including $1.6 million in SOL tokens.
cryptoslate.com
Research: On-chain metrics continue signaling a Bitcoin bottom
Previous on-chain research suggested the Bitcoin market bottom was in. CryptoSlate revisited several Glassnode metrics, which continue to indicate a bottoming of price. However, macro factors, which may not have been present in previous cycles, remain in play, potentially impacting the current cycle. Bitcoin Supply P/L Bands. Bitcoin Supply P/L...
cryptoslate.com
$10B worth of stablecoins withdrawn from exchanges in the past 6 months
The total amount of coins held on exchange addresses, STBL is a virtual asset that aggregates the data of all ERC20 stablecoins supported on Glassnode — thereby creating a metric that sums up all exchange balances across stablecoins. Stablecoins included are BUSD, GUSD, HSUD, DAI, USDP, EURS, SAI, sUSD,...
cryptoslate.com
ENS DAO considers proposal to auction 10,000 ETH for USDC
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO is considering a proposal to sell 10,000 ETH for USDC via a Gnosis Auction. The governance proposal submitted on Jan. 18 seeks to diversify the ENS DAO Treasury. Currently, the DAO holds about 40,746 ETH and $2.46 million USDC. However, due to the prolonged...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Market hedged the shortest amount in over 2 years as Bitcoin rose to $21k
Investors betting against Bitcoin grew to some of the highest on record as markets welcomed the new year. Bears were seemingly in complete control of the price action as Bitcoin teetered above $16,000. However, CryptoSlate analysis has found that those shorting Bitcoin were not in as strong a position as investors first thought.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto markets hold steady in face of Genesis bankruptcy filing
Crypto markets saw minimal volatility over the past 24 hours despite Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary company Genesis Global Capital filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 19. Insolvency rumors were circulating as early as November 2022, when Gemini exchange paused withdrawals from its Earn program due to Genesis, its...
