Read full article on original website
Related
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2023
Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n) Springdale 67, Clairton 62 (OT) Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd. Riverview vs. Northgate, 1 p.m. Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m. Hampton vs. Bethel Park, 4 p.m. Montour at Moon, 5:30 p.m. The Challenge. At Allderdice. Sto-Rox vs. Plum, 2 p.m. Upper St. Clair at...
East Penn boys clip Steel-High 56-49 in Mid-Penn Capital showdown
East Penn (5-8, 3-5) prevailed 56-49 in a back-and-forth Mid-Penn Capital showdown with Steel-High (5-8, 3-5) Friday. Four different players reached double figures in a well-balanced offensive showing by the Panthers. Haydn Lay the way with 14 points, while Cayden Laster and Dayrell Everett netted 13 points apiece in the divisional win. Leo McCoy chipped in 10 points of his own, respectively.
Former Harrisburg standout Harold O’Neal has a new college football home
Harold O’Neal has a new college football home. The former Harrisburg High standout linebacker, who spent last season at East Tennessee State University, has committed to play at Shepherd. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. He said he has three years of eligibility...
‘It’s a 10′: Steel-High wide receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. banks first Division I offer
There certainly were hundreds of pressure-packed moments for Steel-High during a memorable 2022 football season. All the Rollers did was reel off 13 straight wins and claim the program’s fourth overall PIAA title with a 22-8 victory over Union Area in early December. Wideout Durrell Ceasar Jr. provided much...
Mid-Penn girls basketball underclassmen who have emerged this season
Olivia Jones is the standard in the Mid-Penn when it comes to girls basketball underclassmen. The Cedar Cliff sophomore was in the running for the conference’s player of the year honor a season ago, and she has been, perhaps, the best player in the conference this year.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans hand CV 1st loss in boys basketball
CHAMBERSBURG — It has been a rough week for unbeaten teams from Cumberland Valley setting foot in CASHS Field House. Wednesday, Chambersburg knocked off the 16-0 Eagles 28-27 in wrestling. Friday night, the boys basketball team ended the Eagles’ unbeaten streak at 14-0, edging CV 43-41 in a Mid...
H.S. Girls Basketball: Holy Redeemer rallies past Nanticoke Area in overtime
NANTICOKE — Holy Redeemer finally started feeling good Wednesday night. It just took much longer than the Royals anticipated.
Middletown girls basketball gets past Boiling Springs in an MPC Capital Division game
The Middletown boys basketball team defeated Boiling Springs, 41-39, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Friday night. Jayla Koser and Syncere Matthews paced the Blue Raiders attack with 10 points each. Allie Huber added 8 points and grabbed 10 boards. Molly Starner was the game’s high scorer for Boiling...
Malachi Thomas pours in 21 points to lead Milton Hershey past Mifflin County in MPC Keystone play
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 21 points to lead the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to a 78-52 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Mifflin County. Thomas got help from Larry Onabonwo who had 13 points and Adam Rosa with 12 more. Tagg Silfies and Landon Eichhorn scored 11...
Trinity girls basketball slips past Susquehanna Township in MPC Capital Division game
The Trinity girls basketball team received a challenging game from Susquehanna Township Friday night and was able to garner a 39-37 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory. Mandy Roman scored 6 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Shamrocks while Sammi McAuliffe added 9. Skye Coles was the...
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines makes his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines has found his college football home, and he will be making a position change, too. The Eagles senior standout told PennLive that he is headed to Millersville to play wide receiver. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose...
PennLive.com
Central Dauphin hosts Altoona in girls basketball
Jaiden Krull, Altoona, regains control of the ball after colliding with Alexis Ferguson, Central Dauphin, but Central Dauphin beats Altoona, 49-30 in girls high school basketball action at Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 28. CD 49, Altoona 30 in girls basketball. Leah McGarvey,...
Youthful Central Dauphin throws ‘best half of the season’ at Altoona to take command of Commonwealth
Perhaps Randy Gambelunghe even surprised himself at halftime Friday. But there was Central Dauphin’s longtime girls basketball coach offering these words to his Rams.
State College sophomore LB Michael Gaul adds pair of college offers
Michael Gaul had a big sophomore season for State College, and it is starting to pay off with some big college opportunities. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound linebacker said he picked up offers from Virginia Tech and Toledo Monday. Gaul...
West Perry girls clip Gettysburg 41-37 in spirited MPC Colonial showdown
West Perry (7-8) and Gettysburg (1-15) battled back and forth, but the Mustangs ultimately prevailed in a tightly-contested 41-37 overtime battle. The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 4-0 in the overtime stanza to seal the ‘W’. Allison Yoder netted 19 points to power the Mustangs offensively. Teammate Alexsa Frederick...
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops outlasts Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball outlasted Camp Hill Thursday night, 59-54, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. The Lions stayed within striking distance of the Crusaders in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap. Benjamin Ellis had a game-high 20 points for Camp Hill (2-13 overall, 2-8 division) and Richard Lutkins added 14 more.
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41
The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
Cedar Cliff overtakes Mechanicsburg with big second half, remains unbeaten
Cedar Cliff has proven it can thrive as the hunter or hunted. More to the point, does it matter when the Colts always seem to bring the most efficient arsenal to the court?. The Colts were trailing tough-minded Mechanicsburg midway through the second quarter Wednesday in a girls Mid-Penn Keystone Division clash.
Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally
The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
Harrisburg’s Sir-Kayne Venable gets his first college offer
Harrisburg offensive lineman Sir-Kayne Venable has his first college opportunity. The junior told PennLive Thursday that he picked up an offer from Kent State. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It means all my hard work is paying off,” Venable said. “I’ve got to...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0