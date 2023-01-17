ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 20, 2023

Riverside at Beaver Falls, (n) Springdale 67, Clairton 62 (OT) Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd. Riverview vs. Northgate, 1 p.m. Quaker Valley vs. Canon-McMillan, 2:30 p.m. Hampton vs. Bethel Park, 4 p.m. Montour at Moon, 5:30 p.m. The Challenge. At Allderdice. Sto-Rox vs. Plum, 2 p.m. Upper St. Clair at...
East Penn boys clip Steel-High 56-49 in Mid-Penn Capital showdown

East Penn (5-8, 3-5) prevailed 56-49 in a back-and-forth Mid-Penn Capital showdown with Steel-High (5-8, 3-5) Friday. Four different players reached double figures in a well-balanced offensive showing by the Panthers. Haydn Lay the way with 14 points, while Cayden Laster and Dayrell Everett netted 13 points apiece in the divisional win. Leo McCoy chipped in 10 points of his own, respectively.
Trojans hand CV 1st loss in boys basketball

CHAMBERSBURG — It has been a rough week for unbeaten teams from Cumberland Valley setting foot in CASHS Field House. Wednesday, Chambersburg knocked off the 16-0 Eagles 28-27 in wrestling. Friday night, the boys basketball team ended the Eagles’ unbeaten streak at 14-0, edging CV 43-41 in a Mid...
Central Dauphin hosts Altoona in girls basketball

Jaiden Krull, Altoona, regains control of the ball after colliding with Alexis Ferguson, Central Dauphin, but Central Dauphin beats Altoona, 49-30 in girls high school basketball action at Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 2 / 28. CD 49, Altoona 30 in girls basketball. Leah McGarvey,...
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41

The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
Palmerton girls basketball allows only 3 points in 1st half, thwarts Notre Dame’s rally

The Palmerton girls basketball team held visiting Notre Dame to one field goal and three points in the first half on Thursday night. When the Crusaders found their footing and cut the Blue Bombers’ lead to 22-17 at the end of the third quarter, junior guard Sydney Frantz hit a pair of free throws and then took a pass from senior guard Bethie Morgan and scored to push the advantage back to nine points with 5:50 remaining in the game.
