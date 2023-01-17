Read full article on original website
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
The filmmakers behind a secretive new Brett Kavanaugh documentary said they got new tips about him as soon as the film was announced: 'I do hope this triggers action'
The "Justice" filmmakers said at the Sundance Film Festival they kept the Brett Kavanaugh documentary a secret and used codenames for their subjects.
‘I Wouldn't Change My Past If You Gave Me a Trillion Dollars,' Will.I.Am Says on His Humble Beginnings
"I wouldn't change my past if you gave me a trillion dollars," will.i.am told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. "You can't take that from me, you can't take my love for my community, my love for my neighbors, that was beautiful," will.i.am added.
New ‘Wiggles' Cast Member Has Moms Swooning
Australia’s popular children’s music group, The Wiggles, has a new cast member, and he’s firing up the moms of TikTok. Singer and dancer John Pearce joined the children’s group best identified by its bright and colorful monochrome outfits in 2021. Pearce (who often appears in the...
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Sundance Film Festival Review: Jonathan Majors Does All The Heavy Lifting In Bodybuilding Psycho-Drama
Magazine Dreams is a drama and second feature directed by Elijah Bynum, which stars Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylor Paige, and Harrison Page The film opens with a beautiful shot of Killian Maddox (Majors) showing off his chiseled physique under an orange hue of lights as if he’s at a bodybuilding competition. This is overlaid with a voice over of him having a discussion with his therapist having a discussion about his erratic behavior after a stint in the hospital. Killian takes working out very seriously and takes steroids to achieve the perfect body. He seems to be on the ASD...
Netflix Founder Reed Hastings Is Giving Up His CEO Role
Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role. He will remain at the company as chairman. Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997. Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside Hastings in July 2020. Netflix founder Reed Hastings is giving up his CEO role but will stay on as chairman,...
