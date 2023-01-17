Read full article on original website
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
20-year-old Cicero man killed after walking into traffic on I-81 in Oswego County, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man from Cicero is dead after walking into traffic on Interstate 81 and getting hit by multiple vehicles on Tuesday night, troopers said. Troopers arrived at 6:49 p.m. to mile marker 101.3 on Interstate 81 northbound in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil
Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
Firefighters quickly put out fire at Cortland County home
Local firefighters made quick work of a house fire in the town of Cuyler during the early morning hours of Wednesday, according to a release from the Cuyler Fire Department. The house fire occurred on East Keeney Road Extension in the town. According to the release, the fire reached up a stairwell and into the ceiling, while also going through multiple walls and roof that “led to a challenge getting the fire out.”
60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County
Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
Quick Thinking 11-Year-Old CNY Boy Heroically Prevents Fire From Spreading
It takes a special kind of person to be a firefighter. To rush into a burning building while others are rushing out is something that must be in the blood. Something instinctive. The instincts of an 11-year-old boy helped prevent a fire from getting any worse. The Willowvale Fire Department...
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
2 men accused of stealing diesel fuel in Madison County
Two men from out of state were arrested Wednesday after allegedly using stolen and cloned credit cards to buy diesel fuel in Madison County. New York State Police say 30-year-old Yosiel Ruiz Linares, of New Jersey, and 36-year-old Jaview Martinez Fernandez, stole the diesel and loaded it into a modified tractor-trailer with a large storage tank using hidden hoses and pumps.
Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand
A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests four people and closes drug house
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four people were arrested and charged after 7.9 ounces of crystal methamphetamine was found during a search warrant by investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit on Friday, January 20. The search warrant took place at an upstairs apartment on East North Canal St. in the Village of Canastota […]
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
