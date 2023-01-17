Read full article on original website
Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase
Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
This is how LEC teams will qualify for MSI and Worlds following 2023 changes
We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes. The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
‘I will become what I must be’: Who is the answer to the eighth League Mystery Champion Challenge?
Lore enthusiasts are in for a treat since a new event introduced to League of Legends rewards background knowledge by adding one new mystery champion to guess every day based on quotes. To complete these daily objectives, players must guess the champion targeted by the quotes and play them in...
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Thebausffs banned for inting, again
Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
Overwatch 2 players are swapping teams mid-match now and no one can figure out why
Overwatch 2 has been known for a few bugs here and there, but a bug that forces you to swap teams? That’s going to upset the community—and unfortunately, it’s a bug that’s been popping up in January so far. Essentially, no matter what team you’re on,...
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
Es3tag shines for FaZe, Liquid punished for mistakes, and G2 continue to rise on day 2 of BLAST Spring
The first major tournament of the 2023 CS:GO campaign is underway in Copenhagen with BLAST Premier Spring Groups. Twelve teams meet in group stage/play-in stage play with the hopes of reaching a top-six spot that would mean a guaranteed place at the Spring Final. The tournament started with a stunning...
FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023
Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “es3tag” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
EG prove ‘Blueprint is working’ after stunning top CS:GO team despite late blunder
With so much pressure on the Evil Geniuses CS:GO division to make its ambitious project work, the main roster has delivered perhaps its most important victory yet, stunning the No. 1 ranked Heroic today to kick off the BLAST Premier Spring group stage of 2023. EG entered the match as...
One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles
It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
Goldwarden’s Gambit shines as win condition for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander precon
Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander is bringing support to R/W Equipment, an archetype that has grown over the past few years due to MTG sets like Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Kaldheim. ONE Commander’s R/W precon Rebellion Rising is led by Nayali, Sun’s Vanguard who supports a go-wide creature token...
Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan
Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates
One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
Scrappy helps Toronto Ultra remain undefeated in CDL Major 2 qualifiers
Toronto Ultra capitalized on Los Angeles Thieves’ emergency substitute to confidently take a 3-0 win today, remaining undefeated in the Call of Duty League Stage Two qualifiers. The LA Thieves came into the weekend missing one of their key players in Kenny Williams, who was unable to play due...
The loudest issue on Lotus finally gets fixed in VALORANT ahead of competitive debut
Lotus is finally getting its call up into the unrated and competitive queues for VALORANT following a week of an exclusive Lotus-only queue that was made available when Episode Six launched. The map is now available to play in unrated and competitive play with a small but significant audio change.
Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?
One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach
Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team. Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their...
