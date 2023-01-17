ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

Same draft, different game: Caedrel proves that League’s meta has gone stale by predicting 6 of the 10 champions in an LCK’s draft phase

Even though the season has just started for some competitive League of Legends regions, the meta has already started to form into some unbearably similar compositions for fans and analysts alike. Popular caster and content creator Marc Robert “Caedrel” Lamont, for example, was co-streaming the 2023 LCK Spring Split earlier...
dotesports.com

This is how LEC teams will qualify for MSI and Worlds following 2023 changes

We finally get to know how the qualification system for both Mid-Season Invitational and Worlds will look like for LEC representatives following the 2023 changes. The update on the format was released on Jan. 20 on LoL Esports. The organizers behind the LEC shared additional details, which explain how exactly the system will work following the revamp of European competition in 2023. And since the format of LEC expanded, the road to Worlds and MSI isn’t as simple as before.
dotesports.com

Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com

Thebausffs banned for inting, again

Believe it or not, one of the most popular League of Legends content creators and streamers, Thebausffs is banned again. After losing a game on Quinn with a score of 6/18/10 against SpearShot on Patheon and KeshaEuw on Nunu & Willump, Thebausffs received a 14-days ban for inting. Although Riot...
dotesports.com

How to mark enemies in Fortnite

Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
dotesports.com

FaZe CS:GO finds last-minute replacement for first tournament of 2023

Karrigan and crew secured the services of an experienced rifler. Patrick “⁠es3tag⁠” Hansen will stand in for FaZe Clan at the 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the CS:GO team announced today. The Dane will be taking the place of star rifler rain, who is on paternity...
dotesports.com

One overpowered League champ has the highest win rate in 3 roles

It’s almost impossible for one League of Legends champion to hold the highest win rate in two different roles, let alone three. Yet one of the game’s most powerful tanks in the meta has achieved just that. That one champion is Zac, who has been conquering Summoner’s Rift...
dotesports.com

Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan

Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
dotesports.com

This League champion is a damage juggernaut in Patch 13.1 despite mixed win rates

One League of Legends champion is topping the standings in terms of most damage done in two positions—and it’s hardly surprising. Karthus is the champ that has the most damage in Platinum+ ranks, according to U.GG. The Deathsinger has boasted an average of 31,026 damage while picked in the jungle, and an eye-watering 31,004 average damage in the AD carry role. He also holds the highest damage in both roles in the Diamond+, Master+, and Challenger rankings.
dotesports.com

Scrappy helps Toronto Ultra remain undefeated in CDL Major 2 qualifiers

Toronto Ultra capitalized on Los Angeles Thieves’ emergency substitute to confidently take a 3-0 win today, remaining undefeated in the Call of Duty League Stage Two qualifiers. The LA Thieves came into the weekend missing one of their key players in Kenny Williams, who was unable to play due...
dotesports.com

The loudest issue on Lotus finally gets fixed in VALORANT ahead of competitive debut

Lotus is finally getting its call up into the unrated and competitive queues for VALORANT following a week of an exclusive Lotus-only queue that was made available when Episode Six launched. The map is now available to play in unrated and competitive play with a small but significant audio change.
dotesports.com

Are Annie 13.2 buffs enough to see her running the show on Summoner’s Rift once again?

One of the most classic mid laners in League of Legends, Annie, is finally getting some buffs in the upcoming 13.2 patch. The buffs will strengthen all of Annie’s active abilities, which rarely happens in League. Usually, champions receive tweaks to two or three abilities at maximum, since it’s enough to bring them back to regular play in the solo queue. This is a different case, though, and it’s easy to see why. Annie has been one of the worst mages in the mid lane for quite some time now, and she’s in dire need of some changes.
dotesports.com

Bad News Eagles appoints 2-time CS:GO Major champion as head coach

Two-time CS:GO Major champion Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg officially become the head coach of Bad News Eagles today. This move follows all the speculation since December 2022 when he was spotted practicing with the team. Devilwalk arrives to replace Klesti “stikle-” Kola on the Kosovar team, who was their...

