WAFF
Decatur City Council members consider lodging tax increase to fund ‘quality-of-life’ projects
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur City Council members are considering a new way to pay for some fun projects around town. They may increase taxes for visitors coming to the river city and that may include an increase in the lodging tax — the money you pay when you stay at a hotel or short-term campground.
WAFF
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
WAFF
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge shows less severe cases than in past years
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another post-holiday COVID-19 surge hit Alabama, but it seems to be on a downward trend as of Jan. 20. This is the third year in a row where the community saw a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations after the holiday season, however, cases are a lot less severe in 2023.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education reform push
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has started off her second full term by signing four executive orders on education. The executive orders are a part of Ivey’s promised education reform push. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that Ivey is said to be taking to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
WAFF
Dense fog to start, stronger storms possible late tonight
Good Wednesday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 8:00 a.m. Visibility can be less than ¼ mile in some locations, please travel cautiously and allow some extra time heading out the door. Morning temperatures are quite warm in the 50s with a muggy...
WAFF
AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday. “Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”. The AHSAA had...
