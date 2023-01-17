ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur City, IA

WAFF

Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is underway to preserve data before construction work impacts the site. According to a press release from Redstone Arsenal, this preservation process is in compliance with the National Historic Preservation Act. The project is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Marshall County on Thursday afternoon to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for Snead State Community College’s Workforce Skills Training Center in Guntersville. According to the governor’s office, the 45,000-square-foot complex will be dedicated to training for high-demand, high-wage jobs in...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gov. Ivey signs 4 executive orders on education reform push

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has started off her second full term by signing four executive orders on education. The executive orders are a part of Ivey’s promised education reform push. The signing of these executive orders marks the first of many steps that Ivey is said to be taking to achieve her goal of having Alabama ranked in the top thirty states for numeracy and literacy by the end of her term.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Dense fog to start, stronger storms possible late tonight

Good Wednesday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for all counties through 8:00 a.m. Visibility can be less than ¼ mile in some locations, please travel cautiously and allow some extra time heading out the door. Morning temperatures are quite warm in the 50s with a muggy...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday. “Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”. The AHSAA had...
HOOVER, AL

