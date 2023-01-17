ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. BSO district deputies and fire rescue responding near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. A man violated a restraining order and later fled the area. BSO SWAT team responded...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
NBC Miami

Suspicious Packages Being Investigated at Miami International Airport: MDPD

Police and bomb squad units are at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday. Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police. Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution at this time. Miami International Airport said they are experiencing...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Plea deal to be settled nearly 5 years after drunk driver kills 4 on I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has reached a plea deal. In 2018, Lionel Orrego was involved in a crash on the northbound lanes of the highway near 62nd Street after a group of good Samaritans stopped to help another group of motorcycle riders involved in a crash.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
CBS Miami

2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them. 
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Female Detention Officer Hit by Bullet at Gun Range in Broward

A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female deputy, who works for the Department...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

