WSVN-TV
BSO SWAT team arrest man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. BSO district deputies and fire rescue responding near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. A man violated a restraining order and later fled the area. BSO SWAT team responded...
WSVN-TV
BSO SWAT team arrest man barricaded in Lauderhill residence
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody after a domestic disturbance call. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue responded to a residence near Northwest 36th Court in Lauderdale Lakes. According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed the man violated...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to mail carrier robbery in Miramar; investigation underway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area. Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday. The mail carrier’s mailbox key...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Hospitalized After Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami Gardens
A fiery crash involving several vehicles Friday morning sent a Miami-Dade Police officer to the hospital and closed a major intersection in Miami Gardens. Chopper footage showed the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue, with at least two cars involved in the crash just after 3:30 a.m. According...
NBC Miami
Suspicious Packages Being Investigated at Miami International Airport: MDPD
Police and bomb squad units are at Miami International Airport after being alerted to two suspicious packages Friday. Miami-Dade Police said dogs alerted officials from American Airlines, who later called police. Gates D1 to D22 were evacuated as a precaution at this time. Miami International Airport said they are experiencing...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police
A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
WSVN-TV
Plea deal to be settled nearly 5 years after drunk driver kills 4 on I-95
MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has reached a plea deal. In 2018, Lionel Orrego was involved in a crash on the northbound lanes of the highway near 62nd Street after a group of good Samaritans stopped to help another group of motorcycle riders involved in a crash.
NBC Miami
Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured
Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
WSVN-TV
Box truck rollover crash blocks 5 lanes of traffic on Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five lanes at a South Florida Highway are closed after a box truck rolled over. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units arrived to the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike at Southwest 88th Street, Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over...
WSVN-TV
Police search for man following shooting near Wawa in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Pembroke Pines. Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single shot fired near a Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 1600 S. Hiatus Rd., Wednesday. Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and...
2 men shot on SR 84 in Dania Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that left two men injured, authorities said.According to a written statement, the two men, who were not identified, were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.Deputies were called during the early morning hours to the 3000 block of S.R. 84 in Dania Beach after the men showed up at the hospital.Investigators said the men were inside a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle opened fire.Officials have not said if the two knew the person who shot at them.
Man arrested for allegedly killing co-worker with sledgehammer
Police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his co-worker with a sledgehammer at their South Florida workplace.
WSVN-TV
BSO motorman hospitalized after hit-and-run incident in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office motorman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run incident. BSO arrived at the scene in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 49th Avenue, Wednesday morning. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the deputy’s motorcycle lay on the ground....
NBC Miami
Drunk Driver Who Killed Four in 2018 Crash on I-95 Takes Plea Deal
A drunk driver who struck and killed four people on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County nearly five years ago took a plea deal Friday. Lionel Orrego was sentenced to 10 years in prison as opposed to life and addressed the judge and the courtroom before he was taken away in handcuffs.
NBC Miami
Female Detention Officer Hit by Bullet at Gun Range in Broward
A detention officer was hospitalized after she was accidentally hit by a bullet at a gun range in Broward Wednesday morning. The incident happened during a training exercise at Markham Park off State Road 84 in Sunrise. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the female deputy, who works for the Department...
NBC Miami
After Presenting DNA Evidence, State Rests Case Against ‘Pillowcase Rapist'
The state Friday rested its case against the man they claim is the "pillowcase rapist," a man who terrorized South Florida in the early 1980s, committing dozens of rapes of women, often using a pillowcase or other bed linens to cover their faces so they could not identify him. But...
WSVN-TV
Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
NBC Miami
Man Pepper Sprays Workers, Snatches Wigs From Oakland Park Beauty Supply Store
Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance stealing $1,200 worth of wigs from an Oakland Park beauty supply store — and the owner believes this wasn't the first time he's robbed the store. The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of the thief entering Discount...
Comments / 1