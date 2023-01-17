Effective: 2023-01-21 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Caruthers -San Joaquin - Selma, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore and Visalia -Porterville -Reedley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM Saturday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 3 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO