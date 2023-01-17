Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Delano-Wasco-Shafter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected. * WHERE...Most of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM PST tonight until 7 AM PST Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Merced -Madera -Mendota, Caruthers -San Joaquin - Selma, Hanford -Corcoran -Lemoore and Visalia -Porterville -Reedley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM Saturday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 3 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mariposa, Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 08:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mariposa; Merced FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 847 AM PST, Long duration flooding is occurring due to recent heavy rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; North Bay Interior Valleys; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing to Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 expected. * WHERE...North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys & hills, portions of Santa Clara County including the valley and eastern hills, San Benito County, portions of interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will impact unsheltered and marginally sheltered populations, kill crops/sensitive vegetation, impact outdoor pets/livestock, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-24 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0