SZA, Rema & Selena Gomez Rule Billboard Global Charts, NewJeans, Bizarrap & Shakira Go Top 10

By Gary Trust
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

SZA ‘s “Kill Bill” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Rema and Selena Gomez ‘s “Calm Down” likewise leads the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey for a second frame.

Plus, NewJeans ‘ “OMG” bounds 30-10 on the Global 200 and 19-7 on Global Excl. U.S. and Bizarrap and Shakira ‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” roars onto the latter list at No. 8.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

SZA Has Top ‘Bill’-ing on Global 200, NewJeans Hit Top 10

SZA’s “Kill Bill” scores a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, with 75.2 million streams (up 17%) and 2,000 sold (up 35%) worldwide Jan. 6-12 — boosted by the Jan. 11 premiere of the song’s official video. The track is from her album SOS , which notches a fifth week at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 .

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” repeats at No. 2 on the Global 200, following four weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” ascends to a new No. 3 high, from No. 4; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” slips 3-4, after it reached No. 2 in September; and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 5 following four weeks on top starting in November.

Elsewhere in the Global 200’s top 10, NewJeans’ “OMG” blasts 30-10, led by a 40% jump to 40.8 million streams worldwide. The South Korean quintet, comprising members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji, earns its second top 10 on the chart — a spot below “Ditto,” at No. 9 a week after it entered the top 10 with a 26-8 surge to become the act’s first top 10.

Rema, Gomez Lead Global Excl. U.S., NewJeans, Bizarrap & Shakira Enter Top 10

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” crowns the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a second week, with 53.5 million streams (essentially even week-over-week) and 4,000 downloads sold (down 2%) in territories outside the U.S. Jan. 6-12.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” climbs 6-2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming her highest-charting hit, and second top five entry on the tally, following her featured turn on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” (No. 5 peak, 2021); David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” keeps at No. 3, after it reached No. 2 in September; Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” drops 2-4 following eight weeks at No. 1 beginning in October; and NewJeans’ first top 10, “Ditto,” dips to No. 5 from its No. 4.

As on the Global 200, NewJeans’ “OMG” becomes the group’s second entry to reach the Global Excl. U.S. top 10, as it vaults 19-7 with 35.7 million streams (up 37%) outside the U.S.

Plus, Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” charges onto the Global Excl. U.S. chart at No. 8 with 56.2 million streams and 2,000 sold outside the U.S. from its Jan. 11 release through Jan. 12. The buzzworthy latest edition of the Argentine DJ/producer’s series arrives as his second top 10 on the list, after “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52,” with Quevedo, ruled for six weeks (after it debuted at No. 3) beginning last July.

Superstar Shakira, from Colombia, also scores her second Global Excl. U.S. top 10 since the chart began, after “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro hit No. 6 last June.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated Jan. 21, 2023) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 18, a day later than usual due to the Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard ‘s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard , data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.

