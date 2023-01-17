ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
Benzinga

Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'

Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Sharply Falling Right Now

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares were declining sharply in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has had a nice run-up to start the year, having rallied from an intraday low of $104.64 at the start of the year to an intraday high of $136.68 on Wednesday. This marked a trough-peak rally of 30.6%.
Benzinga

Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading 25% Lower

FARO Technologies Inc FARO shares are trading lower by 25.28% to $26.38 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering. FARO says the company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $57.7 million, or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses.
Benzinga

5 Materials Stocks That Are Flying - And May Collapse

The most overbought stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
110K+
Followers
193K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy