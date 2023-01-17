Read full article on original website
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
How Much Would $100 Invested In Shiba Inu Today Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To The Shiboshi Hype Era Levels
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin has soared 20.5% to 0.00001259 over a period of 24 hours at the time of writing. Over the week, SHIB’s gains have been even more impressive as the coin has shot up 40.4%....
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Apple Investors Have Reason To Cheer As iPhone's Share Of Global Smartphone Market Climbs To Record In Q4
Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2023, first-quarter results on Feb. 2 and investors are fretting over the impact China production disruptions and the economic softness may have had on the quarter’s performance. What Happened: Apple ended the December quarter strong, with its higher-ever quarterly...
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Tesla To Rally Around 138%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
JP Morgan cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $133.70 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $190 to $200. Barclays analyst...
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'
Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
What Tesla's Potential Trading Range Next Week Could Look Like
Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA have traded in a narrow range between $125.02 and $129.99 this week so far. What Happened: The Tesla stock could continue to remain range-bound till next Friday, indicates options market data available for next week at the time of writing. Tesla options expiring on Jan....
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Why Tesla Stock Is Sharply Falling Right Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares were declining sharply in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has had a nice run-up to start the year, having rallied from an intraday low of $104.64 at the start of the year to an intraday high of $136.68 on Wednesday. This marked a trough-peak rally of 30.6%.
Why FARO Technologies Shares Are Trading 25% Lower
FARO Technologies Inc FARO shares are trading lower by 25.28% to $26.38 Friday morning after the company announced pricing of a $60 million convertible senior notes offering. FARO says the company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $57.7 million, or approximately $72.2 million if the initial purchaser exercises its option to purchase additional Notes in full, after deducting the initial purchaser's discount and estimated offering expenses.
US Stocks Flat Ahead Of Data Deluge — But Analyst Says Investors May Be In For A Surprise As Earnings Pessimism Overdone
U.S. stocks may get off to a nervous start on Wednesday, as apprehensions concerning fourth-quarter earnings and the state of the economy continue to weigh down. Tuesday, the major averages closed mixed, as traders factored in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS disappointing earnings and the bleak business activity reading for the New York region.
5 Materials Stocks That Are Flying - And May Collapse
The most overbought stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 2% Over 6 Months: 'You've Got A Real Winner There'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot. When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."
Planet Fitness 'An Illegal Billing Operation With Gyms On The Side': Short Seller
A leading gym operator in the United States is the target of a new short report. The Thursday report from Bear Cave lays out a case that Planet Fitness has issues with overbilling, uncancellable memberships and is lying about the locations of its gyms. What Happened: With over 2,000 locations...
