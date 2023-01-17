Read full article on original website
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
WNDU
Mishawaka woman arrested on drug charges following ISP investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday morning as the result of a months-long investigation that began from a citizen tip of suspected drug dealing. Indiana State Police served a search warrant at 8 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of W. Mishawaka Avenue.
News Now Warsaw
Driver identified in fatal morning crash
WARSAW — Police have released the name of the victim of a single-car fatal accident that happened Friday morning. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, of Pierceton, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to information released by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. The...
abc57.com
Knox woman arrested after man dies of overdose in her home
KNOX, Ind. - A Knox woman was arrested after a man was allegedly found dead of an overdose in her home on Wednesday, according to the Knox City Police Department. On Wednesday evening, officers responded to an overdose report in the 300 block of Bender St. When they arrived, they...
WNDU
Former St. Joe Co. police officer accused of drunk driving appears in court
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving made an appearance in court on Friday. Coty Hoffman was arrested back in November after police say he crashed his marked police cruiser into a mailbox in the 53000 block of Hickory Road in Granger. He faces two misdemeanor charges.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
hometownnewsnow.com
Crash Involving School Bus Alcohol Related
(Michigan City, IN) - Police say alcohol was involved in a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus in Michigan City. Daniel Ward, 43, is charged with Level 4 Felony Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury. According to authorities, Ward on January 12 was traveling at a high rate...
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
WNDU
Michigan City police investigating death of child
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a child died in Michigan City on Friday afternoon. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. First responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in House Hit with Gunfire
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with bullets fired recently into a residence in Michigan City. Trenten Strawmier, 25, is charged with Criminal Recklessness and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Level 5 Felonies and Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. According...
WNDU
Man arrested for possessing illegal drugs, gun after leading South Bend Police on chase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indianapolis man was arrested after leading police on a chase on Sunday evening in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, one of its officers was on patrol around 6:10 p.m. when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near the intersection of Ford Street and Meade Street.
WNDU
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.
hometownnewsnow.com
No Contact Order Imposed on Sullivan
(La Porte, IN) - A former longtime public servant made his initial appearance in La Porte Circuit Court yesterday. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is accused of going inside the home of a woman without her permission in Noble Township. He allegedly fondled himself in her bedroom and had contact with some of her undergarments.
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
WNDU
2 arrested on felony warrants after traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested on felony warrants last weekend after a traffic stop in South Bend. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit were conducting an operation that focuses on individuals wanted on felony warrants and associated with ongoing criminal activity.
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
Police plead for help solving case after couple found shot to death in Hobart apartment
Police in Hobart, Indiana are asking for help in solving a double homicide.
hometownnewsnow.com
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found...
