CNN — The US government is set to hit its self-imposed borrowing limit today and both Wall Street and Washington are hoping for a resolution — but preparing for the worst. The ongoing brinkmanship in Congress over whether or not to allow the federal government to borrow more money to pay its bills is bringing back memories of 2011, when debates over the debt ceiling knocked America's credit rating down a peg first the first time in history and nearly brought the US to default, wounding both the economy and markets.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO