Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro loosens his predecessor’s notoriously strict gift ban for top officials
Gov. Tom Wolf’s gift ban barred officials from accepting even water bottles. New Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced new, more permissive rules.
walnutport.com
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
The new governor’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping Shapiro deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
walnutport.com
Josh Shapiro’s Cabinet picks will oversee millions of Pennsylvanians, and dollars, over the next 4 years. Who are they?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed Cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Pa. Senate unanimously passes bill to allow teachers to wear religious symbols
Pennsylvania public school teachers would be able to wear religious emblems, insignia and garb while on the job under legislation that unanimously passed the state Senate on Wednesday. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Josh Shapiro’s flashy inauguration bash: Surprise appearances, Smokey Robinson and Wawa coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro kicked off his administration Tuesday night in a star-studded inaugural bash in Lititz.
walnutport.com
There’s only one of these in the U.S. and it’s in the Lehigh Valley: ‘It’s an important thing for the public to know’
Column: The Lehigh Valley once was home to the world’s largest single-cylinder, rotative, stationary steam engine. Here’s what it was used for.
walnutport.com
Lehigh Valley animal shelter names new leader following departure of embattled executive director
The Center for Animal Health & Welfare shelter has a new executive director, replacing its embattled former leader.
walnutport.com
South Whitehall considering truck restriction at problematic intersection
A temporary truck traffic restriction on Eck Road in South Whitehall Township came up as a potential action during the board of commissioners meeting Wednesday night.
walnutport.com
More than 15 years after 100-home development in Upper Macungie was proposed, it’s back on the drawing board
A plan for 100 homes in Upper Macungie Township first approved in 2007 is back before township planners.
Comments / 0