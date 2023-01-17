Pensacola man found guilty for sexually abusing three minor children

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 65-year-old man from Pensacola was found guilty on Jan. 13, for sexually abusing three minor children over several years.

On Jan. 13, James Randall Moehle was found guilty by an Escambia County jury of six counts of Sexual Battery by a Person in Familial or Custodial Authority and one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim between 12-16 years of age.

During the trial, it was revealed Moehle had been sexually abusing three minor children over several years. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Moehle is facing a potential life sentence.

Sentencing is set before Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey on April 20, 2023.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer will prosecute the case.

