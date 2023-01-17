Read full article on original website
How the Carolinas rank in the number of Jan. 6 arrests
North Carolina, with 25 defendants, ranks 11th in the number of federal cases tied to the Capitol riot. More arrests are expected.
Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration
Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Washington Examiner
Washington DC named as loneliest city in the US, new study finds
The capital of the United States is the nation's loneliest city, according to a new study that listed Fontana, California as the least lonely city. The new study, which examined Census Bureau data from 170 cities across the country, revealed that almost half of the 319,565 households in Washington D.C. had only one occupant. The study was published by Chamber of Commerce and determined loneliness based on how many households in a city had just one occupant.
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
Record number of guns caught at Virginia airports in 2022
According to a press release, TSA stopped 118 guns at Virginia airport security checkpoints in 2022. This is a 20 percent increase from the 98 guns confiscated in 2021.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Maryland’s First Black Governor — Seeking Asylum? — Separate Housing For Trans Students
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2023 WATCH BELOW READ BELOW 1. It’s a New Day in the Old Line State: Wes Moore Sworn in as Maryland’s First Black Governor What You Need to Know: Although he said the day was not about […]
This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in West Virginia
Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range […]
Marine stationed in Maryland one of three active-duty members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Marine stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, is one of three active-duty members of the military who have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court papers.The Pentagon said Abate was assigned to the Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, which supports the National Security Agency. One of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies, the NSA spies on...
Harrisburg, PA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
WVNews
Evans, former West Virginia lawmaker and convicted Jan. 6 rioter, likely still eligible to run for Congress
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Derrick Evans, who was jailed for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, is likely still eligible to run for Congress. Evans, who was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates but resigned before actually serving, recently announced plans...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault
A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he's running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024.
The Weather Channel
The Nor'easter That Nearly Ruined John F. Kennedy's Inauguration
The day before JFK's inauguration, a powerful snowstorm shut down Washington. Eight inches of snow fell, causing a massive traffic jam. A car carrying Kennedy and President Truman skidded in the snow. This story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like...
