A Marine stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, is one of three active-duty members of the military who have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court papers.The Pentagon said Abate was assigned to the Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, which supports the National Security Agency. One of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies, the NSA spies on...

FORT MEADE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO