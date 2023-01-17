ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Baltimore Sun

Wes Moore takes oath as Maryland’s first Black governor, reflects on state’s path from slavery to his inauguration

Wes Moore, placing his hand on a Bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglass, took his oath of office Wednesday to become Maryland’s 63rd governor, the state’s first and the country’s only current Black chief executive. Moore was sworn in alongside his family, new Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and state lawmakers inside the State House’s Senate chamber in Annapolis and addressed a crowd of ...
MARYLAND STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Virginia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Washington DC named as loneliest city in the US, new study finds

The capital of the United States is the nation's loneliest city, according to a new study that listed Fontana, California as the least lonely city. The new study, which examined Census Bureau data from 170 cities across the country, revealed that almost half of the 319,565 households in Washington D.C. had only one occupant. The study was published by Chamber of Commerce and determined loneliness based on how many households in a city had just one occupant.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Marine stationed in Maryland one of three active-duty members charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Marine stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland, is one of three active-duty members of the military who have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers.Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage among the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court papers.The Pentagon said Abate was assigned to the Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, which supports the National Security Agency. One of the largest U.S. intelligence agencies, the NSA spies on...
FORT MEADE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

Harrisburg, PA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS News

3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault

A Marine who said he was waiting for "Civil war 2" and two other active-duty members of the military have been charged with participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said in newly filed court papers. Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Weather Channel

The Nor'easter That Nearly Ruined John F. Kennedy's Inauguration

The day before JFK's inauguration, a powerful snowstorm shut down Washington. Eight inches of snow fell, causing a massive traffic jam. A car carrying Kennedy and President Truman skidded in the snow. T​his story originally appeared in the Morning Brief email newsletter. Sign up here to get more stories like...
WASHINGTON STATE

