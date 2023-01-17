Read full article on original website
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
41nbc.com
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
41nbc.com
Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
wgxa.tv
Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
Former Central State Prison employee arrested trying to smuggle drugs in a bag of chips
MACON, Ga. — The former Director of Food Services at Central State Prison has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the prison inside a bag of chips, according to an arrest warrant. 52-year-old Alfreda Hunt, of Cordele, is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail....
2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter
DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
atlantanewsfirst.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
41nbc.com
Fort Valley man sentenced to 30 years for deadly shooting
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man charged in a deadly street gang shooting in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in jail. 30-year-old Richard Postell pleaded guilty on January 13, to Voluntary Manslaughter and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
‘It makes it appear that there’s no hope.’ The impact of Macon’s murder trial delays
Jeremy Jerome Kendrick Jr. has been locked inside the Bibb County jail for more than four years. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murdering two convenience store clerks. Unable to post bond, he waited behind bars for more than 46 months before going on trial in...
WALB 10
California man arrested in Crisp Co. traffic stop turned drug bust
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A California man was arrested after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust in Crisp County, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a deputy stopped a blue Toyota Corolla for speeding on I-75. Junyu Kim, 23, was arrested...
Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
WMAZ
Warner Robins man who was shot and killed Monday was involved in shootout before crash
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins man that was shot and killed on Monday was involved in an argument and shootout before crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Lt. Eric Gossman said Michael Cooper, 41, got into an argument with...
wgxa.tv
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
