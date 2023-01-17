ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, GA

41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
DEXTER, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley man sentenced to 30 years for deadly shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man charged in a deadly street gang shooting in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in jail. 30-year-old Richard Postell pleaded guilty on January 13, to Voluntary Manslaughter and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
FORT VALLEY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
MONROE COUNTY, GA

