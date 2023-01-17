Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
WCIA
Ravens’ Harbaugh Explains Why Lamar Jackson Is 'Our Quarterback’
The star quarterback remains without a new contract coming off a season where he missed the last six games due to a knee injury. View the original article to see embedded media. With Lamar Jackson’s contract situation looming large heading into the offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke Thursday about...
WCIA
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes As He Catches Heat for Recent Rihanna Remark
The ESPN analyst said he was excited for this year’s show, but admitted he wishes another artist was performing. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for something he said on television, but this time it doesn’t have to do with sports. On his Wednesday appearance...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WCIA
New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream
Ran Carthon revealed a humorous story in his introductory press conference on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a...
WCIA
Four Player Props to Target for Divisional Round
Can Dak Prescott go back-to-back games without an interception? You can bet he won’t. The Divisional Round of the NFL postseason features some great matchups, none bigger than the Bengals at Bills (will Damar Hamlin make an appearance?) and Cowboys at 49ers! We also have a potential shootout set up in Kansas City between the Jaguars and Chiefs, and a possible upset alert game when the Giants visit the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles. Here’s a few of the props I like this weekend, and you can find them (and many more) over at SI Sportsbook! Also, be sure to check out the picks from our Princess of Props, Jen Piacenti, and fantasy experts Frankie Taddeo and Shawn Childs!
WCIA
Steve Kerr Details Why He’ll Continue Pushing for Shorter NBA Season
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins were given Friday off after playing heavy minutes on Thurday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors coach Steve Kerr reiterated his stance on advocating for a shorter NBA season on Friday after making the decision to rest...
