Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.

4 HOURS AGO