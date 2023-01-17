ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Petition created to save Milwaukee Museum's 'Streets of old Milwaukee' exhibit

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hxY4_0kHUvSQP00

A public petition has been created in an effort to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM).

MPM will soon be moving to a new location on Wells Street, called the "Future Museum." However, some people have concerns over whether or not the old exhibits are coming along for the move.

It all started with one of the museum's posts on Facebook. A user commented on the post asking if the Streets of Old Milwaukee exhibit would be moving to the new location.

An MPM staffer replied, “Entire exhibits won’t be moving over but those who love MPM will have A LOT they love at the Future Museum. As you can imagine, making something new and refreshed, yet familiar and cozy is a fun challenge for our design team!”

That response sparked disappointment among fans of MPM, spurring some to create and sign a petition. The online petition has nearly 5,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The petition says, "join fellow Milwaukee residents in OPPOSING the dismantlement and removal of one of the city's most beloved, meaningful, and culturally significant exhibits -- The Streets of Old Milwaukee."

However, MPM recently provided clarity on what was really happening to the exhibit.

"Most of our exhibits, like the Streets of Old Milwaukee, have elements that are built into the current facility," MPM tweeted. "Deconstructing those in a way that won’t damage them and using those exact same materials to reconstruct them in a differently-shaped building would be nearly impossible, not to mention excessively expensive and time-consuming."

Essentially, the museum will have a highly-immersive walkthrough of Milwaukee but it will not be called Streets of Old Milwaukee.

It will also feature new objects that have never been seen on display. MPM said they have millions of objects behind the scenes that will be showcased.

MPM said it will release a first peek at new exhibits this spring.

You can hear more from the museum and the Streets of Milwaukee exhibit in the video at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

After 30 years, The Spice House to close Downtown Milwaukee location

Although an exact date has not yet been set, The Spice House will be permanently closing their Downtown location at 1031 N Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. sometime during the month of March. The longtime spice purveyor indicated that they are planning to relocate as soon as they find...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy