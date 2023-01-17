ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary of Alvin ‘Al’ Varner, 78

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIsay_0kHUvHxe00
Alvin “Al” Varner.

– Alvin “Al” Varner passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 78 in Atascadero California. Al was born in November of 1944 in Sanger California to Shanks and Zeeda Varner. Al married Jennifer Roberson in April of 1966 and they were married for 56 years.

Al worked for PG&E for 42 years before retiring in 2011. He was a devoted member of St. Rose Catholic Church & of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge. He loved dancing, golfing, photography, and hosting parties.

Al is survived by his wife Jennifer, son Shawn (Becky), grandsons Smith and Christian, and his sister Geri Munford.

Al was preceded in death by his daughter Amy, his parents, and his sister Monelle “Bunny” Lasater.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 25 at the Paso Robles Cemetery Chapel at 11 a.m.

The A-Town Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes.

Comments / 0

 

A-Town Daily News

