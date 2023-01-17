ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

New Browns coach makes bold claim

As Jim Schwartz was formally introduced as the Cleveland Browns’ new defensive coordinator on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for the former Detroit Lions head coach to make a bold claim about his new team and city. After having been the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator from 2016-20, Schwartz...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Quarterback Has Never Lost A Saturday Game

If the Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship this weekend, they'll need to do something no team has ever done.  Believe it or not, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a career 37-0 record on Saturdays. This includes his time at Clemson and Cartersville High School. The ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots and Matt Patricia Could Part Ways

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season with an 8-9 record, but this was not at all a fault of the elite defense for the Patriots. The struggles this season were all on the offensive side of the ball, where young quarterback Mac Jones appeared to take a step back in his second season.
FanSided

FanSided

