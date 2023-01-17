ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Reno

Two men arrested in Fernley after police chase

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies arrested two men on multiple charges on Thursday. Deputies went to the area of Shadow Lane and Hardie Lane in Fernley around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 for a report of two suspects spray painting electrical boxes. The reporting party described the suspects as being dressed in black and driving a black Ford Mustang. When deputies entered the area, they found fresh graffiti on a residential fence on Hardie Lane.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Reno police searching for missing elderly man

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with finding a missing elderly man. Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on Jan. 14. He is described as a white man, 5'10, 190 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hat and black and blue jacket.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Police arrest minor for bringing gun to Yerington High School

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yerington Police Department officers say they made an arrest on Tuesday after finding a handgun on Yerington High School grounds. Police officers responded just before noon on Jan. 17 to the report of a person who had a handgun at the school. During the course of an investigation, officers found a handgun in a car parked on school grounds. Yerington Police Department officials say they arrested the person responsible for bringing the handgun to the school.
YERINGTON, NV
FOX Reno

Second suspect in Reno kidnapping, robbery case arrested in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The second suspect of a kidnapping and robbery case from has been arrested by the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) early Wednesday morning. Shortly after midnight at approximately 1:13 a.m. on January 18, RCSU Detectives arrested Helen Holguin, who was wanted...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Suspect arrested in Stead after hitting police officer with stolen car with child inside

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is behind bars accused of multiple crimes including hitting a Reno officer with a stolen car with a baby inside. On January 19, officers with the Reno Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was just stolen by Michael Segna. Police said Segna sped away from the traffic stop and hit an officer while driving away. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Man wanted for multiple charges including mail theft arrested in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) has arrested a man wanted for multiple charges after attempting to resist arrest in Reno Tuesday night. According to the Sparks Police Department, at approximately 8:16 p.m. on January 17, members of the RCSU took...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Douglas County launches damage assessment tool

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Douglas County has launched a damage assessment tool that allows the public to report damage to structures and infrastructure in the county. You can find the tool here. The county uses the tool to report and tracks crowdsourced issues. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

