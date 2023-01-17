Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
Rotary Club of Stone Mountain hosts District Governor George GranadeThe Revolutionary ReportStone Mountain, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
barrow.k12.ga.us
BCMS presents at SSTAGE Conference
Bear Creek Middle School shared their journey to build and sustain a Multi-Tiered System of Supports at the 2023 Promising Practices Conference in Athens, Ga. They shared insights and lessons learned with school leaders from across the state of Georgia.
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Everton Blair served on the Gwinnett County school board during the pandemic, a major leadership change and a sharp increase in public involvement in the district.
‘She was a beautiful person:’ Hundreds gather at funeral to honor the life of UGA recruiter
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of the UGA football recruiter who died in a crash in Athens on Sunday. Chandler LeCroy was a part of Georgia’s football recruiting team as a recruiting analyst. She died in a car accident Sunday along with UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Northeastern Georgian
Community shocked by tragic loss
Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Santavious Bryant returns to Grayson as head football coach
After a successful run as a Grayson assistant coach, Santavious Bryant is back as the Rams’ new head football coach. Bryant, 28, was approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday night, returning to Grayson after spending the 2022 season as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Class AAAAAA state runner-up Gainesville. He was previously defensive backs coach at Grayson from the 2019 to the 2021 seasons, including the 2020 state championship season under former Grayson head coach Adam Carter, who resigned recently to become head coach at Lowndes.
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring
Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Franklin Co BOE names sole finalist for Superintendent’s seat
There will be a new Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County: Melanie Burton-Brown has been named by the School Board in Carnesville as the sole finalist for the post that opened with last year’s death of former Superintendent Chris Forrer. Brown has worked as assistant superintendent of the Franklin County Charter School System.
Drew Southern, Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild and Cooper Johnson on the field at Sanford Stadium for the Kent State game on Sept. 24.Photo byMary Delp. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s been a whirlwind week and a half since the University of Georgia Bulldogs won its second straight national college football championship, and four mothers in Forsyth County have been riding that high just as much as their football player sons.
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
saturdaytradition.com
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision
Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
athensceo.com
Wesley Middlebrooks On New Projects at Heyward Allen Automotive
Wesley Middlebrooks is President of Heyward Allen Automotive in Athens. He talks about new developments at their Toyota dealership. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Red and Black
2 Georgia transfers find new homes
On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more
New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
