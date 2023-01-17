ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winder, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

barrow.k12.ga.us

BCMS presents at SSTAGE Conference

Bear Creek Middle School shared their journey to build and sustain a Multi-Tiered System of Supports at the 2023 Promising Practices Conference in Athens, Ga. They shared insights and lessons learned with school leaders from across the state of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Community shocked by tragic loss

Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
TOCCOA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Santavious Bryant returns to Grayson as head football coach

After a successful run as a Grayson assistant coach, Santavious Bryant is back as the Rams’ new head football coach. Bryant, 28, was approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday night, returning to Grayson after spending the 2022 season as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Class AAAAAA state runner-up Gainesville. He was previously defensive backs coach at Grayson from the 2019 to the 2021 seasons, including the 2020 state championship season under former Grayson head coach Adam Carter, who resigned recently to become head coach at Lowndes.
GRAYSON, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WGAU

Franklin Co BOE names sole finalist for Superintendent’s seat

There will be a new Superintendent of Schools in Franklin County: Melanie Burton-Brown has been named by the School Board in Carnesville as the sole finalist for the post that opened with last year’s death of former Superintendent Chris Forrer. Brown has worked as assistant superintendent of the Franklin County Charter School System.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national champions

Drew Southern, Oscar Delp, Dylan Fairchild and Cooper Johnson on the field at Sanford Stadium for the Kent State game on Sept. 24.Photo byMary Delp. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s been a whirlwind week and a half since the University of Georgia Bulldogs won its second straight national college football championship, and four mothers in Forsyth County have been riding that high just as much as their football player sons.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision

Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

2 Georgia transfers find new homes

On Jan. 16, former Bulldogs Brett Seither and Mekhail “MJ” Sherman officially announced where they will play next season. Seither is off to in-state rival Georgia Tech, while Sherman is moving out west to join Nebraska. Each player joined the team a year apart from each other, as...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more

New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
ATHENS, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA

