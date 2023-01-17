After a successful run as a Grayson assistant coach, Santavious Bryant is back as the Rams’ new head football coach. Bryant, 28, was approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday night, returning to Grayson after spending the 2022 season as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Class AAAAAA state runner-up Gainesville. He was previously defensive backs coach at Grayson from the 2019 to the 2021 seasons, including the 2020 state championship season under former Grayson head coach Adam Carter, who resigned recently to become head coach at Lowndes.

