Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.

21 HOURS AGO