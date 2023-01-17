ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares?

Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 3.02% to $25.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a...
What's Going On With Dada Nexus And iQIYI Shares

Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR DADA and iQIYI Inc - ADR IQ shares are trading higher Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This...
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'

Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
Best Long-Term Crypto Investments

Want to jump straight to the best long-term crypto investments? Bitcoin and Ethereum are the clear frontrunners and are both available to trade on eToro, WeBull and Crypto.com. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-reward investment class that has the potential to generate life-changing wealth. It represents a revolutionary shift from centralized...
Here's Why Baidu Stock Is Moving

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 5.51% to $135.24 Friday morning. Shares of Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a rare video speech,...
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Raises $2.65M Via Equity Offering

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Holdings Inc CJJD has entered into definitive agreements with several investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares. The company will offer the shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue...
Why Tesla Stock Is Sharply Falling Right Now

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares were declining sharply in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has had a nice run-up to start the year, having rallied from an intraday low of $104.64 at the start of the year to an intraday high of $136.68 on Wednesday. This marked a trough-peak rally of 30.6%.
