What's Going On With Bilibili Shares?
Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 3.02% to $25.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a...
What's Going On With Dada Nexus And iQIYI Shares
Dada Nexus Ltd - ADR DADA and iQIYI Inc - ADR IQ shares are trading higher Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This...
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Meeting Business Executives In Hong Kong As China's Regulatory Pressure Eases
Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA co-founder Jack Ma was spotted in Hong Kong for a series of meetings with tech and finance executives. What Happened: Billionaire Ma, who maintained a low profile since China's regulatory crackdown, has been meeting prominent business figures in the city, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported, citing anonymous sources.
In Rare Address, Xi Jinping Says China Facing Tough Challenges As COVID-19 Enters 'New Phase'
In a rare video speech, President Xi Jinping said China was facing tough times as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the government eased curbs last month – one of the most direct acknowledgments of Beijing worsening health crisis. What Happened: Xi, addressing his people on the eve of the lunar...
How Much Would $100 Invested In Shiba Inu Today Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To The Shiboshi Hype Era Levels
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin has soared 20.5% to 0.00001259 over a period of 24 hours at the time of writing. Over the week, SHIB’s gains have been even more impressive as the coin has shot up 40.4%....
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'
Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
Apple Investors Have Reason To Cheer As iPhone's Share Of Global Smartphone Market Climbs To Record In Q4
Apple Inc. AAPL is scheduled to report its fiscal year 2023, first-quarter results on Feb. 2 and investors are fretting over the impact China production disruptions and the economic softness may have had on the quarter’s performance. What Happened: Apple ended the December quarter strong, with its higher-ever quarterly...
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
US-China tensions soar: PLA deploys J-16 bombers in all theatre commands
"China expects the U.S. to deploy at least 300 advanced aircraft to the Asia-Pacific, including the F-22 and F-35s," says a Chinese researcher.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report
Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Benzinga
Best Long-Term Crypto Investments
Want to jump straight to the best long-term crypto investments? Bitcoin and Ethereum are the clear frontrunners and are both available to trade on eToro, WeBull and Crypto.com. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-reward investment class that has the potential to generate life-changing wealth. It represents a revolutionary shift from centralized...
Here's Why Baidu Stock Is Moving
Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 5.51% to $135.24 Friday morning. Shares of Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a rare video speech,...
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Raises $2.65M Via Equity Offering
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Holdings Inc CJJD has entered into definitive agreements with several investors providing for the issuance of 1.75 million ordinary shares. The company will offer the shares at a purchase price of $1.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.625 million. Jo-Jo Drugstores also agreed to issue...
US Stocks Flat Ahead Of Data Deluge — But Analyst Says Investors May Be In For A Surprise As Earnings Pessimism Overdone
U.S. stocks may get off to a nervous start on Wednesday, as apprehensions concerning fourth-quarter earnings and the state of the economy continue to weigh down. Tuesday, the major averages closed mixed, as traders factored in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS disappointing earnings and the bleak business activity reading for the New York region.
Why Tesla Stock Is Sharply Falling Right Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares were declining sharply in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has had a nice run-up to start the year, having rallied from an intraday low of $104.64 at the start of the year to an intraday high of $136.68 on Wednesday. This marked a trough-peak rally of 30.6%.
