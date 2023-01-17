Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike Piddler’s Storytelling Festival set for Jan. 27-28
The 16th Annual Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival is set for January 27 at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and January 28 at the Troy Center Theater on the campus of Troy University. The festival features four “back by popular demand” tellers, Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Tim Lowry and...
Troy Messenger
Connor Jones receives Troy offer
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Charles Henderson senior offensive lineman Connor Jones received an offer from Troy University to continue his football career at the college level. Jones now holds offers from Troy, West Alabama, Faulkner, Lane College, Delta State, Millsaps College, Huntingdon College, Westminster College, Florida Memorial University, Pikeville, Maryville College, Campbellsville and Culver-Stockton College.
Troy Messenger
Tevin Andrews inducted into Apprentice School Hall of Fame
Former Pike County standout basketball player Tevin Andrews was recently included into the Apprentice School Sports Hall of Fame. Andrews, a Brundidge native, earned all-state and Troy Messenger Player of the Year during his playing days at Pike County High School. “The things I remember most are the rivalry games...
Wetumpka Herald
Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year
A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
Troy Messenger
Pappy Tolbert, was Troy’s Dean of Morning Men
WTBF went on the air on February 25, 1947. The station was locally owned and affiliated with the Mutual Broadcasting System. Bob “Pappy” Tolbert had a morning show and according to Margaret Pace Folmar, he was one of the greatest assets of the station. His official position was commercial manager of the station.
wtvy.com
Dothan native becomes youngest head coach in college football
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan native has been hired on as head coach of a college football program in Iowa. Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program’s modern history. At 26, Paramore is the...
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
wtvy.com
Harvest Church makes first public statement during Methodist dispute
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Harvest Church of Dothan voted this week whether to secede from the United Methodist Church and results should be shared with its membership soon. “If our congregation votes to leave the United Methodist Church denomination, then we intend to honor the congregation’s will,” Harvest Executive Pastor Keith Frith said in a statement.
Troy Messenger
‘What Christmas Means’ to Mrs. Napper’s class
Christmas is a special time for many children and Cathy Napper’s third grade Troy Elementary class published just exactly what Christmas means to each of them. Napper’s class received their published book, “What Christmas Means To Me,” this week after more than a month of the class working on the project.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
lowndessignal.com
Hayneville church serves storm-ravaged Selma communities
After tornados ravaged Selma on Thursday, volunteers from Imago Dei Church at the 45 in Hayneville sprang into action in the wake of devastation Friday, serving up hot, boxed lunches and offering prayer and comfort to hurting Selma communities. In a social media post, Pastor Davey Lyon announced the church’s...
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
Wetumpka Herald
Something old in the new First Baptist Church building
Four years ago parts of the First Baptist Church Wetumpka were left in ruins after a tornado. The church has rebuilt its facilities and is welcoming the community to a Thursday open house. “This will be four years to the day of the tornado,” First Baptist’s Deborah Williford said. “We...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
wdhn.com
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Michael Wise, known as a “seasoned” tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday. Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
WSFA
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) - The identity of a Fort Rucker soldier arrested and charged with murder in connection with the January 10 death of another solider has been released. According to information from the Fort Rucker public affairs office, 21-year-old Pvt. Brian Jones, Jr. was placed into custody and will remain so by order of a military magistrate following a pretrial confinement hearing.
Troy Messenger
CHHS gets revenge on Carroll, PCHS remains unbeaten in area
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-8, 1-2) avenged their Class 5A, Area 4 loss to the Carroll Lady Eagles last week with a dominating 66-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lady Trojan KK Hobdy was on fire from the start as she scored 19 points in the first half alone. Charles Henderson jumped out to a 20-12 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Charles Henderson led 32-18 midway through the period but Carroll rallied to go on a 9-1 run to cut the lead to 32-27 with just under 25 seconds left. Hobdy then drilled a deep three as time expired in the half to put CHHS up 35-27 at halftime. An excited Hobdy ran straight into the locker room as the ball dropped through the net with Betty Wagner Gym exploding.
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery car dealership sold
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brewbaker Motors has been serving the people in and around central Alabama since since 1939. The Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Kia dealership on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery has been sold to Sons Auto Group. Sons Auto says their goals are to provide exceptional...
Wetumpka Herald
Little Bit of Texas death under investigation
The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating the death of a 50 year old man following an altercation outside a Wetumpka business. Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton said his department is investigating the Saturday morning death at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas on U.S. Highway 231 and is working with the 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in determining the cause of death and potential charges.
WTVM
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
