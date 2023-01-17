Read full article on original website
Skinamarink's Reviews Are Not All Positive
"Skinamarink" is yet another in the latest batch of low-budget horror films that are setting the box office on fire. Like last year's "Terrifier 2," the Shudder original has made significant bank off of its minor investment and will no doubt have producers and investors re-thinking what will or will not have the potential to be a major money maker in the future.
The Ending Of Dog Gone Explained
Netflix recently provided dog lovers with "Dog Gone," a new movie that takes them on a heartwarming adventure to find a family's lost dog. The film, based on the real-life story told in Pauls Toutonghi's 2017 book "Dog Gone: A Lost Pet's Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home," follows the Marshall family as they go on a search for their beloved dog Gonker after he goes missing on the Appalachian Trail. It's a story that'll easily touch the hearts of dog lovers far and wide.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Yuri Lowenthal's Differences From Naruto's Sasuke Proved To Be A Big Challenge
If one is lucky and talented enough to have a long and prolific voice-acting career, it is natural for there to be roles that are closer to the actor's personality than others. Some roles are more challenging than others because they require the voice-acting professional to tap into sides of themselves that they don't often need to.
Daniel Radcliffe's Lack Of Harry Potter Knowledge Would Fail Him Out Of Hogwarts
"Harry Potter" is one of the most successful franchises of all time, with an incredibly popular book series and an equally popular movie franchise. At the time of its release, J.K. Rowling's book series had the world in a choke hold as kids eagerly anticipated each new volume. Warner Bros. made the correct choice to adapt the series for the big screen, earning the studio billions of dollars at the box office.
Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Why Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Dan Jenkins Has A Moral Compass
Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) spends two seasons on "Yellowstone" trying to build a new development on the land adjacent to the Yellowstone ranch, teaming up with Thomas Rainwater to try to take down the legendary Duttons. But Jenkins, an outsider from California, doesn't realize what kind of game he's playing and what the rules are, which ultimately leads to his death at the hands of John Dutton. In an interview posted to the Paramount Network website, Huston described his character as "a fish out of water," and also someone who loves the romanticism of the American West and wants to find a way to sell it to the urban consumer.
Walker's Wardrobe In Yellowstone Mostly Comes From Ryan Bingham's Own Closet
Ever since his arrival in Season 1, Grammy Award-winning country artist Ryan Bingham has brought a level of authenticity to Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" that's been completely unmatched. From his guitar playing ability to his ranching and riding skills — and even Walker's wardrobe. What you see is what you get with Bingham, and it's part of why everyone loves him.
Christian Slater Says He'd 'Fly To The Ends Of The Earth' To Work With Val Kilmer In Future Seasons Of Willow - Exclusive
While the first season of "Willow" on Disney+ concentrates on the search for Airk (Dempsey Bryk), there's a question looming in regard to the whereabouts of his father, Madmartigan. Played by Val Kilmer in 1988's "Willow," Madmartigan is mentioned by name in the sequel series by the likes of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), Willow (Warwick Davis) and Airk's twin sister, Kit (Ruby Cruz), but he is never seen.
Where Is Dog Gone Inspiration Fielding Marshall Now?
When he isn't busy with his podcast, Literally! With Rob Lowe or answering questions about his future on "9-1-1: Lone Star," Rob Lowe is probably busy working on something new. Perhaps it's "Unstable," the comedy series he co-created and is starring in with his son, John Owen Lowe. But currently he's all about promoting his newest film, Netflix's "Dog Gone," which has quickly become the streamer's number one movie (via Flix Patrol).
Brian 'Q' Quinn Explains Why Joe Gatto Was The Hardest Impractical Joker To Punish
Just about every cast member from "Impractical Jokers" has a horror story to tell regarding their worst punishment. The comedy reality series follows The Tenderloins, a popular New York-based comedy troupe. The comedians perform in a series of competitions and are graded on their performance. The lowest graded member, or "Joker," is then subjected to some kind of punishment, usually in the form of humiliation that will see the losing joker have to perform an awkward interaction with the general public.
Will Forte Discusses Space, Aliens, And Absurdist Comedy - Exclusive Interview
What is a kid to do when his parents disappear without a trace, seemingly kidnapped by extraterrestrials in the wake of a comet passing Earth? If you're Calvin in "Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," you devote your entire waking life to preparing so that the next time that comet swings by our part of the galaxy, you're ready to hop aboard a UFO for a family reunion. This quirky children's comedy features up-and-coming teen stars Emma Tremblay and Jacob Buster in the lead roles, while the rest of the adult cast is rounded out by industry stalwarts, including Will Forte, who plays Calvin's missing father.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Starting To See Bailey In A Different Light
So far during his time as FBI Deputy Director on Paramount+'s "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Doug Bailey (Nicholas D'Agosto) has been raising hackles left and right at the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Beginning with his debut on the show in the "Just Getting Started" episode that kicked off the most recent season, Bailey has seemed to be doing everything in his power to impede the BAU's work on the all-important investigation of the ruthless criminal enterprise run by Elias "Sicarius" Voit (Zach Gilford).
Why Audiences Connect With Leanne's Dark Character Arc According To M. Night Shyamalan - Exclusive
The fourth and final season of the Apple TV+ thriller "Servant" is here, following Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) after they hire a mysterious nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). The odd thing is that Leanne is hired to care for their reborn doll, Jericho. Even stranger is that Jericho comes alive as the nanny's supernatural abilities emerge. Season 4 sees Leanne's supernatural powers increase even more while her war with the Church of the Lesser Saints finally comes to a head.
Christian Bale And Scott Cooper Open Up About Why They Love Working Together
Audiences love a good actor/director collaboration. Robert De Niro & Martin Scorsese have worked together over half a dozen times. It's hard to imagine a Sofia Coppola film without Kirsten Dunst. And who can forget Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson's frequent team ups? And now, thanks to the release of "The Pale Blue Eye," audiences have grown to admire Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's working relationship.
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
Hunters' Greg Austin Sees Similarities Between His Character And The Joker
Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters," which premiered its second and final season in January 2023, is set in 1977 New York City and follows Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), a young math genius who teams with a group of Nazi hunters to track down a group of escaped Nazi officers who are working to create a Fourth Reich, in succession to Hitler's Third Reich, in the United States. The Nazi hunters, led by philanthropist and Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), include master of disguises Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), forgery expert Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone), and combat expert and Vietnam war veteran Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa).
Are Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston From Breaking Bad Friends In Real Life?
Walter White and Jesse Pinkman may go down as the best duo in television history. For five seasons, they led AMC's runaway hit "Breaking Bad," which follows a deeply unsatisfied chemistry teacher teaming up with a former student to create a meth empire after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.
