ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
KSAT 12

When showing up at the Texas Capitol made a difference

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Cody Stephens, a Crosby High School senior, had planned to attend Tarleton State University on a football scholarship when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while asleep on his father’s recliner on May 6, 2012.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

State regulators approve controversial Texas electricity market reform

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to make a substantial change to the state’s electricity market in a controversial effort to get the whole system to be more reliable. The agency said it will let the Legislature review its plan before moving forward with putting it in place.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

AMBER Alert issued for missing children from Dallas area

MCKINNEY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing McKinney children who police believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”. The McKinney Police Department said they are searching for six-year-old Jennifer Burns and nine-year-old Jessica Burns. Jennifer is 4 feet tall and is 60 pounds,...
MCKINNEY, TX
KSAT 12

Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season

Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season. Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Here’s the full lineup includes:...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy