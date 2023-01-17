Read full article on original website
After 10 days, dozens of Texas prisoners remain on hunger strike protesting solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten days after Texas prisoners around the state began a hunger strike to protest the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices, dozens of men are still refusing food, and some are reportedly losing pounds of weight a day.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
When showing up at the Texas Capitol made a difference
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Cody Stephens, a Crosby High School senior, had planned to attend Tarleton State University on a football scholarship when he died of sudden cardiac arrest while asleep on his father’s recliner on May 6, 2012.
Texas lawmakers want to end state holiday commemorating Confederate veterans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Calling the celebration of Confederate Heroes Day a "constant reminder" of a horrible past, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, on Wednesday called for Texas to end its commemoration as a state holiday.
Texas GOP launches radio attack ads against Republican state House speaker
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Republican Party of Texas launched a striking attack on one of its own this week, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, sparking a backlash from some Republicans in the chamber.
State regulators approve controversial Texas electricity market reform
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to make a substantial change to the state’s electricity market in a controversial effort to get the whole system to be more reliable. The agency said it will let the Legislature review its plan before moving forward with putting it in place.
AMBER Alert issued for missing children from Dallas area
MCKINNEY, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing McKinney children who police believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”. The McKinney Police Department said they are searching for six-year-old Jennifer Burns and nine-year-old Jessica Burns. Jennifer is 4 feet tall and is 60 pounds,...
Rodeo Austin announces entertainment lineup for the 2023 season
Rodeo Austin has announced the entertainment lineup for the 2023 season. Country music singer Aaron Watson will kick off the concerts on March 11, and Tracy Lawrence will close it out on March 25. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. Here’s the full lineup includes:...
Youth basketball game brawl in Universal City leads to punches, police called
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Universal City police are investigating an assault that happened during a youth basketball game on Sunday. Witnesses told police they saw “all the parents running onto the court fighting each other,” according to the police report. No charges have been filed. Video shows...
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting
NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police. Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road. Upon arrival, officers learned a man...
