MySanAntonio
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
MySanAntonio
Startup workers' dreams of big payouts are put on hold
For employees, joining a startup can be like making a bet: that getting shares in the business will one day provide a lucrative payout, despite the long hours and instability. Rank-and-file staff who are in the right place at the right time - a hot company in a soaring market - can score millions. But even in the good times, many workers walk away without much to show for their stock options.
MySanAntonio
FTX token jumps after new CEO says exchange could restart
FTX's controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% after the bankrupt company's new chief executive, John J. Ray III, said that he's exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange. A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX's customers and creditors, he...
MySanAntonio
Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90. The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42. The maker of Crest...
MySanAntonio
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
MySanAntonio
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
MySanAntonio
Report: Oilfield service employment nears pre-pandemic levels
Ask oil and gas producers the biggest obstacle to growing oil and gas output, and a lack of workers is near, if not at, the top of the list. "Help Wanted" signs continue to hang throughout the Permian Basin, but oilfield service companies are starting to see some good news. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council reported earlier this month that employment in the service and equipment sector rose by 4,677 jobs in December, according to preliminary data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. More importantly, employment in the sector reached 650,587, roughly 56,000 jobs less than the pre-pandemic count of 706,528. It is also the highest tally since employment began to drop in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold around the globe.
MySanAntonio
American job switchers are getting a bigger pay bump than early 2022
It's still a good time for Americans to switch jobs. Workers who jumped ship to a new employer late last year got bigger salary bumps than they did in early 2022, according to a survey by job-search website ZipRecruiter, underscoring that demand for labor remains strong despite waves of layoffs in industries like technology and finance.
MySanAntonio
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
MySanAntonio
Bullishness over Chinese demand sends oil prices over $80
Bullishness over increased oil demand coming from China fueled a rally that sent oil prices above $80 a barrel and the highest since mid-November. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of four trading days this holiday-shortened week, starting with a 32-cent rise Tuesday. The near-month contract for February delivery, which expired Friday, added 98 cents to close the week at $81.31 a barrel, up from $79.86 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $77.79 a barrel, according to Plains All American.
MySanAntonio
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
MySanAntonio
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
MySanAntonio
Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
STOCKHOLM (AP) _ Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $566.1 million. The Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by...
