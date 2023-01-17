Ask oil and gas producers the biggest obstacle to growing oil and gas output, and a lack of workers is near, if not at, the top of the list. "Help Wanted" signs continue to hang throughout the Permian Basin, but oilfield service companies are starting to see some good news. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council reported earlier this month that employment in the service and equipment sector rose by 4,677 jobs in December, according to preliminary data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. More importantly, employment in the sector reached 650,587, roughly 56,000 jobs less than the pre-pandemic count of 706,528. It is also the highest tally since employment began to drop in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold around the globe.

15 HOURS AGO