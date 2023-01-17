Drake has released a new music video for “Jumbotron Shit Poppin,” which finds him flexing more than $3.3 million worth of Pharrell‘s jewelry — check it out below. Released on Tuesday (January 17), the clip is described as 72 hours in the life of Drizzy and his friends. In it, the OVO hitmaker can be seen living the high life, which includes going jewelry shopping, posting up next to a red Ferrari and letting loose at a nightclub.

